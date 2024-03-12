The Caribbean alliance Caricom wants to have found a solution to the serious crisis in Haiti: According to this, there is an agreement for the establishment of a transitional government that should enable a “peaceful transfer of power”.

AIn view of escalated gang violence in Haiti, Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns. The chairman of the Caribbean alliance Caricom, Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, said this on Monday at an emergency meeting in Jamaica's capital Kingston. There is an agreement for a transitional government and a “peaceful transfer of power” in the impoverished Caribbean state, Ali said.

The violence in Haiti escalated at the end of February during Henry's trip abroad in Kenya. Armed gangs in the country attacked police stations and freed thousands of prisoners from prisons.

The gangs demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Henry, who has been in power since 2021, and who was actually supposed to leave office at the beginning of February. Instead, at the end of February, Henry agreed with the opposition to govern together until new elections were held.

The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 plunged the Caribbean state, which was already characterized by crime, political instability and great poverty, into an even deeper crisis. Gangs now control large parts of the country, and the number of murders has more than doubled in the past year.