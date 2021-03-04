This Wednesday, several hospitals began a labor strike following the murder of a popular pediatrician, Ernest Pady, in Port-au-Prince. The killing took place on Sunday, after a failed kidnapping attempt in which the victim was shot in the head. The Caribbean country is mired in a wave of violence and insecurity, with a great political crisis and amid protests calling for the departure of President Jovenel Moïse. At the same time, the Dominican Republic announced that it will build a wall to stop Haitian migration.

By way of protest, doctors in Haitian hospitals began a strike after the attempted kidnapping and murder of a renowned pediatrician in the country, Ernest Pady, last Sunday in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

According to judicial sources, the doctor was leaving his clinic when a group of criminals tried to kidnap him and, failing to do so, they shot him repeatedly. One of the bullets hit Pady’s head and killed her.

The event, which shocked the medical community, has led to the closure of several hospitals – such as the Haitian State University Hospital or the Justinian of Cap Haitian, among others – with several tributes to the pediatrician. Health professionals have not said when they will resume their normal activities, although emergency services remain in operation.

At the same time, the country’s gas stations also closed on Wednesday in protest of the kidnapping of a member of the National Association of Service Stations on the same day of the murder of Ernest Pady.

A wave of murders and kidnappings amid Haiti’s political crisis

Haiti has been mired in a socio-political crisis since the beginning of February. On February 7, President Jovenel Moïse announced an attempted coup against him and confirmed his intention to continue in office until February 2022. Since then, violent protests have taken place and they all ask the same thing: immediate departure of Moïse of power.

To the political instability of the Caribbean country Add to that the high crime rates in a society in which the power of gangs and their level of impunity is alarming. Criminal violence, police violence, political violence; they all have a place in a Haiti ravaged by assassinations and kidnappings.

Haitian protesters march through the streets on February 28, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, to denounce the upsurge in kidnappings by gangs. Over the past few months, Haiti has seen an uptick in kidnappings for ransom that has affected both the richest inhabitants and those living below the poverty level. © Reginald Louissaint Jr / AFP

Among the latest events in the country is a bloody riot on February 21 that left at least eight dead, including the prison warden. In the midst of the altercation with the security forces, Arnel Joseph, one of the main leaders of the armed gangs that terrorize the country, imprisoned since 2019 for kidnapping and murder, escaped from jail along with 400 other prisoners. Finally, the police intercepted what is considered one of the most dangerous criminals in the country and killed him.

Kidnappings are routine in the tropical nation and something Haitians have to live with, who also protest the incessant insecurity to which they are exposed. One of the last kidnappings was that of two Dominican brothers Michael Enrique and Antonio Gerer Campusano Féliz. These filmmakers by profession and their local performer Junior Albert Augusma they were kidnapped just when they were filming a documentary about the kidnapping epidemic that Haiti is facing. After six days of captivity, the victims were released, although the details of their release are unknown.

The figures are not deceiving and kidnappings in the country are not something new, but they have been increasing. According to the United Nations, they are 200% higher than in 2020, with at least five cases a day.

Dominican Republic plans to build a wall to stop kidnappings and illegal migration

Amid the chaos, on Tuesday the Dominican Republic announced the construction of a wall with its neighboring country. The Government of Santo Domingo, headed by Luis Abinader, argued that this decision is designed to solve the problems of illegal immigration, drug trafficking, the circulation of stolen vehicles and kidnappings.

Archive image. A woman crosses a street in a sector called “Little Haiti” in Santo Domingo, on March 1, 2021. Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the construction of a wall on the border with Haiti to reduce illegal migration. © Erika Santelices / AFP

With the fear of increased migratory pressure in the mind of the Dominican Executive, the wall would consist of 380 kilometers in length and would have various security measures such as a double fence at some points on the border. According to official sources, approximately 500,000 Haitians live in the Dominican Republic, most of them illegally and fleeing the precariousness of their native country.

Moïse has been ruling by decree for more than a year. And suspicions of complicity between the Government and criminal gangs, whose power has increased exponentially during his tenure, are the order of the day.

The new UN report on Haiti criticizes the situation in the country, in the same way that the United States launched warnings and questioned some decisions of Moïse, despite supporting his mandate.

With EFE and local media