Hundreds of Haitians crowd in front of the central immigration office in Port-au-Prince to request a passport, an essential requirement to benefit from the new American Joe Biden immigration measures. Given the influx of migrants at the southern border of the United States, the country will authorize the entry, each month, of 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. These measures that awaken hope for Haitians are actually extremely restrictive. As of its entry into force, citizens of the four countries who attempt to cross illegally will be expelled ‘on the spot’. And, as punishment, they will face five years without being able to enter the United States.