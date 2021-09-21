Since this weekend, between 500 and 600 Haitians and Hondurans have arrived in the city, after traveling more than 10,000 kilometers and crossing at least seven countries.

Upon arriving in Monterrey, some have traveled 45 days and others say that they have already traveled for three months, but their common characteristic is that they seek to reach the United States.

And is that some left Haiti to Brazil, where they usually take a break to get money, so far they have traveled more than 3,000 kilometers.

Then they went on to Colombia, from there to Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and finally they entered Mexico for Tapachula, Chiapas; In other words, in some cases they have traveled seven and in other eight countries.

Upon arriving at Monterrey, in their quest to achieve the American dream they have traveled more than 10 thousand kilometers and they still have a short time to reach the border of Mexico with USA.

And it is that not all Haitians left their native country, many of them have more than 10 years as refugees in Brazil, where they have been since the earthquake that hit the island in 2010 and now they seek to improve their living conditions upon reaching the United States.

“I really like Monterrey”

Jimmy, 20, is one of the Haitians who lived in Brazil several years.

He lived there with his parents and until now he considers that he has traveled more than 10,000 kilometers during a month and a half to get to Nuevo León.

“I am from Haiti, from Prince Port, but I live in Brazil for a long time. I have a month and two weeks of travel and it is to try to be better, since life is not easy ”.

The young man, who speaks French, Portuguese and a little Spanish pointed out that the capital of New Lion he likes it very much and he would even like to work here.

“Monterrey I really like it, it’s a big place. There are people helping us, each person is different, but I have my family who is there and who suffered a lot (in Haiti), are things that have not been easy.

“I want to go to California, but for the moment we are looking for a place to live life, “he said. Jimmy.

Work at the construction

TO Alex Antonio Bone, 20 years old, it took him a month to arrive from the department of Yoro, Honduras, where it originates from, until Monterrey.

“It took me a month to get here. It’s a long time and I want to get to USA. Right now I live in a room, but Haitians here stay (in Indi House), and I eat in my room with my friend ”, he narrated.

Alex He said that while he can obtain resources to be able to reach the border with the neighboring country, he has already found a masonry job in the city.

“We want a better life here. I lived on the shore of Honduras, on Yoro, which is a department (a municipality). I am already working in construction, the work is smooth, they pay me 325 pesos a day plus food, “he said.

The dream is over

The journey to reach the United States ended for at least three Haitian men, as they were arrested yesterday at the Central de Autobuses.

In an operation carried out by elements of the Migration’s national institute and of the National Guard, the migrants could not prove their legal stay in the country, so they were detained.

They came from Veracruz and they were part of two families waiting for the departure of their bus bound for Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila.

And the thing is that despite the fact that they were traveling accompanied by women, only the men were detained, a situation that caused a great uproar at the bus station.

It was around five in the morning when the Migration elements, supported by national guards, began the operation and many of the Haitians who were waiting for the bus managed to escape.

A young couple who stayed in the waiting room with their six-month-old daughter reported that they have spent several days in the city waiting for the support of their families.

They reached mainland by Brazil, after which they crossed nine countries, in three months, to reach Mexico. As documentation showed, the Migration items let them stay.

On the way

Since Sunday, between 500 and 600 Haitian and Honduran migrants have arrived at New Lion and have found in Indi House the support to continue on your way to Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, and then seek asylum in USA.

“Small groups of 80, 40, 20 and 50 began to fall on Sunday very early in the morning, and they tell me that most of them come from Tapachula, Chiapas“, said Jose Jaime Salinas, accountant and coordinator of Indi House.

While the hours pass, the migrants wait to enter the shelter or to go to the dining room, some take the opportunity to get to know the area and even go to the center of the city.