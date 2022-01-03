PUERTO PRINCIPE (Reuters) – Gunmen tried unsuccessfully to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday to celebrate the country’s independence, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Henry’s office said on Monday that “bandits and terrorists” had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives, where the ceremony commemorating the 218th anniversary of independence was taking place.

Video footage broadcast on social media showed Henry and his entourage heading towards vehicles as an armed group began shooting outside the cathedral in Gonaives.

According to local media, one person was killed and two injured in the shooting. National police did not confirm the victims immediately.

The prime minister’s office said arrest warrants were issued for suspects who shot Henry’s convoy.

The attack renewed security concerns for officials in Haiti, which has been mired in political turmoil since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

Henry, whose government faces increasing challenges to its legitimacy, was sworn in as prime minister two weeks after Moise’s death by suspected mercenaries. The country has not yet set a date to elect Moise’s successor.

(Reporting by Gessika Thomas)

