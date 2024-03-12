Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign from his position on Monday, the current president of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) announced at a press conference after a meeting in Jamaica about the country, devastated by gang violence and a governance crisis.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Photo:AFP Share

“We take note of the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry,” said Mohamed Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana and Caricom, announcing “a transitional governance agreement that paves the way for a peaceful transition of power.”

The agreement for the future of Haiti establishes “the creation of a transitional Presidential Council, composed of seven voting members and two non-voting observers,” said the president of Guyana.

Said council will exercise presidential authorities during the transition, operating by majority vote.

Excluded from that group will be anyone who is accused or has been convicted in any jurisdiction, anyone under UN sanction or who intends to run in the upcoming elections in Haiti, and anyone who opposes Security Council Resolution 2699. of the UN, which approves the deployment of forces from various countries to help the Haitian police.

Henry, who should have left power in February, is highly questioned in his country, where gangs and part of the population demanded his resignation.

AFP