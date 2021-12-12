(Reuters) – Haitian President Jovenel Moise was putting together a list of drug-trafficking officials and businessmen before his assassination in July, The New York Times reported on Sunday, adding that he intended to name the US government. United States.

Moise was murdered by a group of armed men, including former Colombian soldiers, who broke into his home in the dead of night. Haitian authorities have arrested 45 people but have not yet charged anyone with the crime.

Some of those arrested confessed that retrieving the list of names of suspected drug dealers was a priority, according to the Times, citing three senior Haitian officials who are knowledgeable about the investigation.

“The document was part of a series of larger clashes between Moise and powerful politicians and businessmen, some suspected of involvement in narcotics and arms trafficking,” wrote the Times.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moise’s assassination left a power vacuum in Haiti, which fueled a wave of kidnappings by gangs that now control much of the Caribbean country.

The government has promised to deliver justice, but judiciary officials say it has suffered intimidation and death threats.

(by Brian Ellsworth)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?