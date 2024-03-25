Sunday afternoon the body of a Haitian migrant was found burned on a property in Tapachula, so the authorities are investigating whether it was a femicide after discovering that the victim was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

The lifeless and charred body of a migrant woman of Haitian origin was found on land on the South Poniente Bypass. The macabre discovery, carried out by residents who noticed the presence of the body near a gravel pit, mobilized paramedics, agents of the Municipal and State Police, as well as members of the National Guard.

The victim, between 25 and 30 years old, He had multiple burns on his body, but no stab or gunshot wounds were found. According to police sources, everything indicates that the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and then set on fire, which caused the fatal burns.

The State and Municipal Police have cordoned off the area while the corresponding investigations are carried out, considering the possibility that it was a femicide. The body He was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service to perform an autopsy and to try to identify the victim.

The authorities have promised to clarify the details of this event and bring to justice those responsible for this act of atrocious violence.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing while experts are expected to perform the necessary tests to determine the exact circumstances of the death of the victim and be able to identify the culprits.