The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Haiti, Claude Joseph, who will take over as Prime Minister, speaks during an interview with EFE on February 12, 2021, in Port-au-Prince. Orlando Barría / EFE

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse tried to stop the security hemorrhage and political crisis that the Caribbean country is experiencing with the resignation this Wednesday of Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religion, Claude Joseph, will be the government’s new strong man with the aim of stopping the wave of kidnappings and urban crime as the first priority, President Moïse confirmed on Twitter: “The resignation of the Government, which I accepted , will allow addressing the flagrant problem of insecurity and continuing discussions with a view to reaching the necessary consensus for the political and institutional stability of our country, “he wrote on the social network.

The resigned prime minister was also in charge of the presidency of the Police but he was barely a year in office. He had been appointed in March 2020 but was not even ratified by the legislature, as ordered by the Constitution, since the parliament has been closed since January 2020, as the elections scheduled for 2019 have not been held.

During his time in office and despite Moïse’s promises, he was unable to stop the insecurity, robberies and violence of organized gangs that act with impunity mainly in the capital Port-au-Prince. His resignation comes amid another serious national and international scandal after the kidnapping last weekend of 12 nuns and priests, including two French.

To this collective kidnapping, the Catholic Church responded indignantly with a strike call for next Thursday in its institutions, including schools and universities. “Bandits who act calmly seem to have more power than the State and the Police,” lamented the religious leaders, noting that “not even children are saved” from kidnappings. “The public powers that do nothing to resolve this crisis are not immune from suspicion. We denounce complacency and complicity wherever they come from, ”the Church said in a statement.

To the security problem that terrifies the population and has triggered the number of kidnappings, is added the scene of serious political crisis in which the fight against crime must be faced since the opposition does not recognize the legitimacy of President Moïse and refuses to participate in the drafting of the new Constitution promoted by the president.

Political instability comes from afar. In February, Moïse denounced an attempted coup against him and confirmed his intention to continue as president until February 2022, when he considers that his term expires. The origin of the confusion about the duration of Moïse’s term is in the 2017 elections. A year earlier, Michel Martelly ended his term, but the chaotic elections forced him to appoint a provisional president for a year until Moïse took office. The opposition counts that year as part of the management of the current Haitian president.

So far, the most important support that Moïse has comes from the international community, mainly from the United States. After a management close to Donald Trump, the 52-year-old president, the son of a merchant and a seamstress of humble origins, has obtained the support of the new Joe Biden Administration, whose team defended that his term be extended until 2022. However Also from abroad, the Haitian diaspora, mainly in Florida, is pressing to force his exit from power. Moïse’s timid gestures towards the opposition have also not found an echo and the talks to unblock the political situation are not moving forward.

This Tuesday the UN office in Haiti warned that the consultation process on the draft of the new Constitution is not “sufficiently inclusive, participatory or transparent.” Moïse, meanwhile, is continuing with the holding of legislative and presidential elections in September to which he assures he will not run, he confirmed in a recent interview with EL PAÍS. The United States fears that accelerating its decline will exacerbate the immigration crisis that it intends to avoid at all costs.

However, apart from the political crisis, the problem that plunges the population into panic is the growth and strength that violent gangs have acquired. Kidnappings and robberies are common in the capital and organizations such as Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have had to suspend consultations at different times in some neighborhoods of the capital, due to the frequency of shootings at any time of the day. In the absence of reliable reports on kidnapping figures, the experts consulted by this newspaper agree that there are more weapons than ever distributed among the population.

Questioned by this matter, Moïse attributed the increase in crime to powerful gangs that take advantage of cheap labor to carry out their crimes. “When you see a person with bare feet and a weapon worth thousands of dollars in hand, you understand that they work for criminal groups,” he responded to EL PAÍS. “We are fighting a major arms business,” he justified.

