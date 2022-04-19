A rare skin infection, similar to scabies, is spreading in Haiti, the country’s Ministry of Public Health has warned. According to the entity, It is a “highly contagious” disease. and has been detected in various areas of Haitian territory.

According to ‘Europa Press’, the Ministry assured in a statement that the main symptoms of the infection, which is transmitted through skin contact, are “itchy and itchy skin lesions, especially at night”.

Likewise, although it has not reported specific figures on the affected people, it warned that those who present these signs and symptoms go to the nearest health institution.

The health authorities, on the other hand, gave a series of recommendations to avoid becoming infected and thus spreading the new disease.

“The MSPP encourages you to apply the following preventive measures: avoid direct contact with an infected person; boil bedding; disinfect clothing, sheets, pillows and towels; ventilate spaces and shower with clean water. “, stated the statement.

The Ministry of Public Health also advised infected people to avoid scratching their skin, despite the desire to do so, and to be careful not to spread the disease and infect other people.

It should be noted that, according to ‘Europa Press’, the lack of adequate infrastructure, overcrowding in popular neighborhoods and little access to water These are factors that affect the spread of these diseases in Haiti, a country that in 2010 faced an outbreak of cholera with an official death toll of 10,000, although sociopolitical and human rights organizations assure that the real figure may be three times higher.

Similarly, the NGO Doctors of the World warned in February that 4.4 million people, about 40 percent of the Haitian population, need humanitarian aid, since almost half a million people there live without running water.

