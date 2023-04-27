With the crisis in Haiti worsening by leaps and bounds, the Security Council of the The UN agreed this Wednesday on the need to support the country immediatelybut he gave no sign of being able to unblock for now the dispatch of an international force to combat the armed gangs that terrorize the population.

According to the United Nations, the situation is becoming more pressingespecially after the sharp uptick in violence recently recorded, which, for example, left 70 dead in just a few days, between April 14 and 19, in clashes between rival gangs in Cité Soleil, the largest shantytown in Prince Port.

“Gang violence is spreading at an alarming rate in areas previously considered relatively safe in Port-au-Prince and outside the capital,” the new UN envoy for the country, María Isabel Salvador, told the Security Council.

Murders, rapes and kidnappings have become virtually non-stop in parts of Haiti, with violent crime doubling in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

According to Salvador, given the inability of the authorities, some civilians “have begun to try to take matters into their own hands,” as shown by the recent lynching of more than a dozen suspected gang members.

“These dynamics inevitably lead to the breakdown of the social fabric with unpredictable consequences for the entire region,” he warned.

One after the other, the fifteen countries of the Security Council agreed that Haiti is experiencing a critical situation and needs international support, but for now the great unknown remains unresolved: which country is willing to lead an armed force to help the Haitian Police? to fight the gangs?

no international strength

The Haitian government requested support for this last October and the UN General Secretariat immediately proposed to the Security Council the sending of a contingent with personnel from one or several countries.

Six months later, that operation – which would not be carried out under the United Nations flag because of the bad memory left in Haiti by the “blue helmets” – still has not come true.

The United States and Canada have led the talks on such a possible intervention, but so far they have shown no intention of leading it and no country with the ability and willingness to do so has been found.

Today, Washington said it “continues to work with a growing number of international partners to support the country’s urgent security needs,” while Canada said it has decided to increase its training and equipment support for the Haitian Police, but also did not talk about the possibility of deploying forces on the ground.

The UN envoy, appointed in March and who has only spent a week in the country so far, considered that it is necessary to “find innovative ways to define the force to support the Haitian National Police.”

“Haiti requires immediate assistance to respond to growing gang violence and develop its Police,” said Salvador, who insisted that “Haitians cannot wait” and the world has to act “now.”

For the United Nations, although measures such as the sanctions regime created by the Security Council, the political dialogue in Haiti and humanitarian aid are very important, nothing will be sustainable if the security situation is not fixed.

study alternatives

In subsequent statements to journalists, Salvador made it clear that the UN is disappointed by the lack of response from the countries and considered that perhaps the time has come to study “other ways” to make this support a reality in the fight against gangs.

Although he did not want to give details, Salvador suggested that it could be carried out with a force that “is not huge” and that is made up of police officers who work together with their Haitian colleagues to “separate the gangs” and allow little by little security is restored.

Asked about it, she said that she would like the countries of the Latin American and Caribbean region to assume the leadership of the operation or, at least, propose solutions.

“We have past experiences and I think many countries could do it,” he said, recalling that the region is already suffering the impact of instability in Haiti, even beyond the neighboring Dominican Republic due to the large number of citizens who are fleeing the country.

According to the UN, if action is not taken on the Haitian crisis, there could be a contagion effect in the region with serious consequences, a message also stressed by the Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, who spoke of an “unsustainable situation.”

“Today we are witnessing the dissolution of the Haitian state,” warned Álvarez, who harshly criticized the inaction of the international community in the face of the situation in the neighboring country and especially in its capital, which he considered “comparable to that of an internal armed conflict.” .

EFE