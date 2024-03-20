Negotiations to form new transitional authorities continue this Wednesday in Haiti, where violence is raging in the capital, the scene in the last hours of a gang assault against a wealthy neighborhood.

Since the resignation of controversial Prime Minister Ariel Henry last week, The main political parties and civil society figures are working on the creation of a transitional presidential council, under the supervision of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

But the composition of that seven-person group has been delayed by internal disagreements.

“The talks are continuing. I'm sure it will take a little time, but everything indicates that they are moving forward,” said Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, the ambassador to the UN of Guyana, a Caricom member, on Wednesday.

A Haitian government source assured AFP that “no list has been communicated to the resigning prime minister.”

As a Henry advisor told CNN last week, the outgoing government, which manages current affairs until replaced, should be the one to officially name the new authorities.

The prime minister is installed in Puerto Rico, since he could not return to Haiti after a trip to Kenya.

On March 11, the leader, who assumed power after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, gave in to strong pressure demanding his resignation, in a country that has not held elections since 2016.

Haiti has suffered a wave of violence since the beginning of the month, when several gangs joined forces to attack strategic places in Port-au-Prince in a fight against Henry.

Gang members are now seeking to take control of several neighborhoods in Pétion-Ville, a wealthy commune on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, according to three local residents contacted by AFP.

On some roads in that area, residents have set up barricades in a desperate attempt to protect themselves from the onslaught of armed groups, those same sources indicated.

The gangs already raided Pétion-Ville on Monday, attacking a bank, a gas station and several private residences, including that of a judge of the Haitian Court of Accounts.

At least 14 bodies appeared that day on a road in the commune, according to an AFP photographer.

“I'm ruined. I no longer have anything to sell”, lamented Gérard Vil, a merchant in the area, on Tuesday. “I have always lived in Pétion-Ville, but I sold things in the center of Port-au-Prince. Since insecurity has skyrocketed, you can no longer sell there.”

