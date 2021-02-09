Terrible fate than that of the Haitian population, one of the poorest in the world whose life expectancy does not exceed 63 years, according to the World Health Organization; a population engaged in gang warfare and whose expectations are undermined by corruption, insecurity and the violence of political clashes. Eleven years after the magnitude 7 earthquake which left more than 280,000 dead, 300,000 injured and 1.3 million homeless, the country is sinking into an institutional crisis with Kafkaesque overtones.

For those who want to look only on the surface, the situation boils down to a standoff between the incumbent president, Jovenel Moïse, and his opposition. The latter cries out for the attempted coup d’état and claims to have escaped an assassination. According to his entourage, a judge of the Court of Cassation and an inspector general of the national police would be involved in the abortive putsch. “ They had contacted senior police officers at the National Palace whose mission was to arrest the president and facilitate the installation of a new provisional president who would have made the transition ”, specifies the Prime Minister, Joseph Jouthe. The director general of the national police, Léon Charles, indicated, Sunday, February 7, that money and weapons had been seized.

Parliament is no longer sitting

Anger is mounting meanwhile in the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince, where demonstrators demand the departure of the president and confront the police forces. They carry the voice of a large part of public opinion contesting the legitimacy of the Head of State. In their eyes, his term ended on February 7. Because Jovenel Moïse was elected in 2015 after a poll canceled for massive fraud. A new election brought him to power a year later, with barely 10% of the vote and 21% of participation. Therefore, his opponents count his five-year term from that date. He intends to reign again until February 2022, considering that his presidency began during his swearing in on February 7, 2017. The opposition, for its part, took the lead by appointing in the night from Sunday to Monday a interim president. Me Joseph Mécène Jean-Louis (72) is the second oldest judge of the Court of Cassation since 2011. “I accept the choice of the opposition and civil society to be able to serve my country as provisional president of the transition”, he said in a video message.

The controversy surrounding the date is in fact the tree that hides the forest. It allows the UN, Washington and the rest of the international community to continue to support Jovenel Moïse. This, especially since no institution is in a position to decide. The Constitutional Council only exists in theory. Authorized by law to resolve this kind of situation, the Senate is unable to react. In the absence of elections, it runs with only one third of the senators. The same goes for Parliament, which has not sat since January for lack of legislative elections. The institutional apparatus is blocked. “Beyond these calendar quibbles, Moïse is building an authoritarian regime by forced march”, comments the writer Lyonel Trouillot, who lives in Port-au-Prince, in a text published in the Nouvelliste, Haiti’s main French-language daily. Everything is actually played out in the field of contestation.

Teenage girl shot dead

The president’s unpopularity is skyrocketing. Its record is a sad picture. “In the summer of 2018, Haitians rose up against the high cost of living and the Petrocaribe scandal. This regional energy agreement concluded with Venezuela, supplying a fund of 1.459 billion euros intended for development projects, has been largely hijacked by the political class and Haitian businessmen. », Underlines political scientist Frédéric Thomas, in a column published by the world, September 29. And to evoke the “Massacres”in the popular districts of the capital as well as the links between the armed gangs and the power. “In the Duvivier region, north of Port-au-Prince, a teenage girl died, shot in the head (…) She was just at the wrong time, in the wrong place. In one of those neighborhoods where banditry is at the service of a murderous power. We had said: today in the most total illegality, Jovenel Moïse has only the weapons to try to stay in power ”, denounces Lyonel Trouillot. He speaks to the complicit nations.