The US Army reported this Sunday that it had withdrawn all 'non-essential' personnel from its diplomatic representation in Port-au-Prince, in addition to reinforcing the presence of US security forces that protect its embassy facilities. Meanwhile, the CARICOM Caribbean Community convened world representatives for an emergency meeting on March 11, with the aim of putting Haiti's security at the center of the talks.

Through a statement, the Southern Command of the US Army detailed the direction of the mission. He stated that the exercise is part of his security routine in global diplomatic representations and clarified that no Haitian citizens boarded the military aircraft.

“This airlift of personnel in and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for increasing the security of embassies around the world, and there were no Haitians on board the military plane,” said the statement, which while highlighting his commitment to accelerating “a peaceful transition of power.”

He also stated that Washington is focused on materializing the Multinational Support for the Security of Haiti, a police assistance mission approved by the United Nations and led by Kenya, ratified on Friday, March 1, with the idea of ​​deploying around 1,000 police officers in the Caribbean country. .

On March 9, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with the President of Kenya, William Ruto, to discuss Haiti's need to reinforce its security forces, as well as the progress in approving the mission. police specifically within Nairobi.

A man walks past the US embassy building where the US military airlifted non-essential embassy staff due to violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 10, 2024. © Reuters / Ralph Tedy Erol

The United States has asked the current Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to promote political reform to facilitate the transition of power on the island, however, Henry still has not landed in Port-au-Prince.

After his visit to Nairobi to express his country's need for international assistance, Henry has not returned to Haiti. He is in Puerto Rico, faced with the decision of his neighboring country with which he shares the island, the Dominican Republic, not to let him land in his territory.

“Henry is not welcome in the Dominican Republic”: says President Luis Abinader

On March 9, the Dominican presidential office issued a statement in which the situation in Haiti was once again described as “totally unstable,” making it impossible for Santo Domingo to receive the Haitian prime minister, alleging “safety reasons”.

“Given the current situation, the presence of the Haitian Prime Minister in the Dominican Republic is not considered appropriate, (…) Henry is not welcome in the Dominican Republic for security reasons,” mentions the statement from the office of the Dominican president, Luis Abinader. .

According to figures shared by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on March 9, political instability and the emergence of gangs in Port-au-Prince have caused a wave of internal mobilization, with around 362,000 Haitians displaced within Haitian territory. .

"Haitians are unable to lead a decent life. They are living in fear, and every day, every hour this situation carries on, the trauma gets worse" says Philippe Branchat, @UNmigration's Chief in #Haiti underscoring the gravity of the situation.



Given the dangerous situation and the constant mobility of Haitian citizens, the Dominican Republic has decided to close its land border with its fellow island, preventing a massive influx of people displaced by the conflict and who want to seek asylum in Santo Domingo.

“People who live in the capital are locked up, they have nowhere to go (…) The capital is surrounded by armed groups and danger. It is a city under siege,” explained Philippe Branchat, director of the IOM in Haiti, in a statement from the last March 9.

And the international community?

On the other hand, the Caribbean leaders released a joint statement in which they requested the presence of international representatives to hold an emergency meeting on March 11. Among the actors questioned by the statement are the United States, France, Canada and the United Nations, from whom they demand the will for a “consensus” on the transition of government in Haiti.

“We have insisted to the respective parties that time is not in their favor when it comes to agreeing on the way forward. According to our reports, the situation on the ground remains serious and seriously concerns us.” statement published by CARICOM on March 8.

For his part, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele also expressed his feelings regarding the alarming situation within Haiti, offering to “fix” it through a cooperative mission with the receiving country and the United Nations.

“We can fix it, but we will need a resolution from the UN Security Council, the consent of the host country and that all the expenses of the mission are covered,” Bukele wrote on his X account on the night of March 9.

"We can fix it, but we will need a resolution from the UN Security Council, the consent of the host country and that all the expenses of the mission are covered," Bukele wrote on his X account on the night of March 9.



While members of the international community call meetings and publish statements, the situation in Haiti becomes increasingly complicated. With warnings of a 'civil war' by gang members and a government reluctant to facilitate the transition, Port-au-Prince appears stuck in a cycle of violence.

