Haiti | The United States is trying to evacuate its citizens from gang-ridden Haiti

Efforts are being made to organize an evacuation flight from Cap-Haitien, as the capital's airport is closed.

United States seeks to organize a chartered flight to evacuate its citizens from troubled Haiti. Haiti has drifted into a serious crisis with criminal gangs controlling large areas of the country.

US Embassy tells to organize an evacuation flight from the city of Cap-Haitien if the security situation allows it. Cap-Haitien is Haiti's second largest city, whose airport, according to the embassy, ​​has now been open for departing flights from time to time.

The capital Port-au-Prince's airport is closed due to the unrest.

A date the flight has not been told and it is not known how many Americans will get on it.

The mission warns that the security situation in Haiti is dangerous and unpredictable and that the journey of a couple of hundred kilometers from Port-au-Prince by land is dangerous. According to the embassy, ​​you should only try to get on the flight if you believe that you will arrive at Cap-Haitien airport safely. In general, the embassy advises to consider safety when moving around Haiti.

The mission is trying to organize departures from Port-au-Prince as well.

Already earlier, the United States said that it had removed non-essential personnel from its embassy in Port-au-Prince and had arranged for additional personnel to take care of security.

Also many other countries have evacuated their diplomatic staff due to the crisis, and the UN has also said it will evacuate its non-essential workers.

On Wednesday, the UN announced plans to set up an airlift to get more aid to Haiti from its neighbor, the Dominican Republic.

Armed gang groups have aimed to overthrow an unpopular prime minister Ariel Henrywho announced his resignation last Monday.

Among other things, a transitional presidential council is to be established in the country until elections can be held.