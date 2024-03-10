Sunday, March 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Haiti | The United States has evacuated its mission workers, the EU mission is closed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Haiti | The United States has evacuated its mission workers, the EU mission is closed

Gang violence has rapidly escalated in the Caribbean, the poorest country in the Americas.

United States has flown out of Haiti its mission workers and tightened security measures at its embassy in the capital Port-au-Prince. The reason is the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Haiti.

The US Armed Forces announced this on Sunday, according to the news agency Reuters. The US did not fly out Haitian citizens.

The European Union's mission in Haiti also announced that it has temporarily closed its office in the country, the mission said on message service X on Sunday. The representative office said that operations will return to normal when the security situation allows it.

At least the German ambassador left Haiti for the Dominican Republic with the delegation.

To Haiti declared a state of emergency that is still valid a week ago due to gang violence that escalated quickly.

Criminal gangs, which control up to 80 percent of the capital, started attacks on official targets the other week to put pressure on the acting president, who has traveled abroad. prime minister-president Ariel Henry to relinquish power. Criminal gangs, among other things attacked the prison in Port-au-Prince and freed nearly 4,000 prisoners.

See also  Crisis in Ukraine Ukraine does not get weapons from Sweden, which calls on the law - Swedish missiles still end up in Ukraine through a bend

The country's main airport is closed. Criminal gangs have taken advantage of the absence of Henry, who was on a trip abroad when the attack began, and among other things are fighting the BBC along with airport management to prevent Henry from flying back to the ground. Henry tried to land in Haiti on Tuesday, but the plane ended up in Puerto Rico.

Thousands of people have fled the fighting in the capital, and The UN has statedthat the country's healthcare system is “on the verge of collapse” due to the violence.

Locals have fled the fighting from the capital. People carried their belongings to shelter in Port-au-Prince on March 9. Picture: Ralph Tedy Erol / Reuters

#Haiti #United #States #evacuated #mission #workers #mission #closed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Europe is responding too slowly to climate change, research shows

Europe is responding too slowly to climate change, research shows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result