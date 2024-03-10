Haiti | The United States has evacuated its mission workers, the EU mission is closed

Gang violence has rapidly escalated in the Caribbean, the poorest country in the Americas.

United States has flown out of Haiti its mission workers and tightened security measures at its embassy in the capital Port-au-Prince. The reason is the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Haiti.

The US Armed Forces announced this on Sunday, according to the news agency Reuters. The US did not fly out Haitian citizens.

The European Union's mission in Haiti also announced that it has temporarily closed its office in the country, the mission said on message service X on Sunday. The representative office said that operations will return to normal when the security situation allows it.

At least the German ambassador left Haiti for the Dominican Republic with the delegation.

To Haiti declared a state of emergency that is still valid a week ago due to gang violence that escalated quickly.

Criminal gangs, which control up to 80 percent of the capital, started attacks on official targets the other week to put pressure on the acting president, who has traveled abroad. prime minister-president Ariel Henry to relinquish power. Criminal gangs, among other things attacked the prison in Port-au-Prince and freed nearly 4,000 prisoners.

The country's main airport is closed. Criminal gangs have taken advantage of the absence of Henry, who was on a trip abroad when the attack began, and among other things are fighting the BBC along with airport management to prevent Henry from flying back to the ground. Henry tried to land in Haiti on Tuesday, but the plane ended up in Puerto Rico.

Thousands of people have fled the fighting in the capital, and The UN has statedthat the country's healthcare system is “on the verge of collapse” due to the violence.