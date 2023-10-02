Haiti | The UN Security Council approved the sending of international troops to Haiti

The country is struggling with humanitarian, political and security crises.

of the UN The Security Council approved on Monday the sending of international forces led by Kenya to Haiti, which is struggling with crises. Kenya has offered to send a thousand police officers to the country.

Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry and the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres have been asking the UN for a long time to send international troops to their country suffering from gang violence.

Foreign Minister of Haiti Jean Victor Geneus called the Security Council’s decision a glimmer of hope for the long-suffering nation.