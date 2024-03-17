The prime minister of one of the largest countries in the Caribbean is traveling to East Africa to ask for police help against gang violence, which recently attacked the national penitentiary and freed 4,000 prisoners. The attempt failed, he flies over the Atlantic againbut his plane can't land because the gangs took control of the airport.

A neighboring country denies him landing permission, and he ends up in a third nation, while the bloodthirsty boss of one of the main gangs demands his resignation. Foreign powers express concern, but the hapless prime minister is left to his own devices. lState dissolution and growing civil unrest impede even the most basic activities, and the fear of famine grows. In the end, the banished prime minister agrees to resign as soon as a transitional council is formed, but the gang leaders now demand a permanent presence in any new government.

It may seem like the improbable plot of a cheap soap opera, but it is exactly what is happening in Haiti, the world's first black republic, the first independent country in Latin America, and the site of the first successful slave rebellion in the New World (1791 -1804). Since the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere (and one of the poorest in the world) has been plunged into chaos.s, while the Government is unable to impose any order. There have been no elections for many years (2016), and the unelected Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, lacks legitimacy, although he had been able to count on the full support of the US Government – ​​until now.

A few years ago, Haitian authorities made a serious attempt to create a professional police force. But the Haitian National Police, decimated in clashes with gangs and demoralized by the lack of government support, has become a shadow of its former self. The armed forces, which were better known for their propensity to overthrow governments than for their military exploits, have long since been disbanded.. The Haitian Government has been desperately and unsuccessfully seeking help from the international community for more than a year.

Now that the region is losing relevance on the international scene, it would be very good for it to intervene to respond to the most urgent crisis in its neighborhood.

The United Nations estimates that only in 2023 About 4,000 people died in gang-related violence and another three thousand were kidnapped. And yet, no country in the Western Hemisphere has wanted to get involved directly. The United States, for its part, offered two hundred million dollars to cover the costs of deploying a thousand Kenyan police officers, a proposal endorsed by the UN Security Council. The idea that it has to be an East African country that intervenes in the Caribbean defies credulity, but that's how absurd the sad situation in Haiti is. In any case, internal opposition thwarted the deployment, and Kenya's Supreme Court ruled against the plan.

While Haiti burns, journalists and analysts have offered countless reasons why the international community should not intervene. Their arguments are based on the memory of the American occupation of Haiti between 1915 and 1934., and the most recent crisis of the 1990s, when the United States intervened to remove a military junta led by General Raoul Cédras from power. As then-Senator Joe Biden said at the time: “If Haiti (God forbid) sank into the Caribbean without a trace, or rose three hundred feet, it wouldn't make much difference to our interests.”

Other commentators emphasize Minustah's apparent failuresthe mission that the UN sent to stabilize Haiti between 2004 and 2017.

But the bad press is largely unfounded. Between 2004 and 2010 (the year in which Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake), Minustah managed to stabilize the country and helped it regain some sense of purpose, after the transition – quite traumatic – to democracy that followed the fall of the Duvalier dynasty, in 1986.

The United States and Canada are not the only ones refusing to do what is necessary in Haiti. The same goes for the Latin American countries that previously had a central role in Minustah.: Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. In fact, Minustah was the first operation in UN history with a majority of Latin American troops. Now that the region is losing relevance on the international scene, it would be very good for it to intervene to respond to the most urgent crisis in its neighborhood. Who better to rescue millions of innocent Haitians before they sink back into violence, dysfunction and hunger?

But if the moral argument for giving aid to the poorest and most crisis-ridden country in the hemisphere does not carry much weight in the international political climate these days, perhaps appealing to the purest self-interest will help. Letting Haitians “stew in their own broth” (my paraphrase of the current situation) is not only cynical and ethically indefensible; It's just stupid. Failed states have a propensity to become centers of international organized crime, terrorism and drug trafficking. Do we really want a Somalia in the Caribbean?

