The misery of Haiti ruled by criminal gangs can be blamed on the corruption of those in power, but the great powers ensured a rocky road for the former colony.

Into chaos adrift Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas. The drudgery of everyday life and the weakness of the authorities feed criminal gangs, which now hold a large part of the country of 11 million inhabitants on its knees.

It is easy to blame Haiti's countless coups and the endless corruption of its rulers for the violent misery.

Model examples are medical background François “Papa Doc” Duvalier and his son Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier. Their long and cruel dictatorship between 1957 and 1986 grabbed the people's funds, including development aid, for their own survival.

When the U.S. Air Force flew the younger Duvalier and his wife, fleeing the uprising, to safety in France, they allegedly had in his Louis Vuitton suitcases 130 million dollars in cash from the Central Bank of Haiti and so many valuables that a change of clothes was allowed to remain.

The end of the Duvalier family dictatorship in February 1986 did not calm Haiti. A couple of months later, police opened fire on protesters in Port-au-Prince. Six people died.

Haitian however, poverty has longer roots, and the reason for it can also be found strongly in foreign countries.

There is no need to look for the injustice experienced by Haiti in the things that burdened the entire continent several centuries ago: the conquests of the Europeans, the extermination of the native population and the colonial plantations made possible by slaves of African descent.

Haiti was once again sucked dry by the Western powers in the 19th and 20th centuries, even though it had already gained independence in 1804 – the only state in the world born of a slave revolt.

The sugar plantations had made Haiti one of the richest colonies in the Americas, but the plantations and production equipment were almost completely destroyed in the war of independence.

After the independence of Haiti the most important export product there was coffee, but the young nation didn't get a chance to get rich with it either.

In 1825, France pressured its former colony into a treaty that required Haiti to pay 150 million francs in reparations for property lost to the French, such as plantations and slaves.

The size of the sum can be related to the fact that in 1803 French Louisiana had been sold to the United States for 80 million francs. The area west of the Mississippi River was roughly the size of 75 Haiti or almost a quarter of the present-day United States.

Haitian the enormous sum was to be paid in five consecutive years in installments of 30 million francs, although the country's annual income in the first year of payment was only about five million francs.

In order to pay off its debt, Haiti had to take out a loan – from none other than a French bank, which charged interest on the loan.

Haitian President Jean-Pierre Boyer in a portrait from 1825.

President of Haiti Jean-Pierre Boyer agreed to unreasonable terms in order for France to recognize Haitian independence. Otherwise, both the threat of a French attack and the trade embargo imposed by France and the United States would have continued. The US was still a slave economy and saw Haitian independence as a dangerous precedent.

Boyer's decision can still be questioned, because the life of the Haitian elite continued to be prosperous and the payment of the debt fell on the necks of ordinary Haitians through taxes. The measure of the people was full and Boyer was eventually forced into exile, but France ensured the continuation of its claims by sending its warships to threaten Haiti with bombardments.

American newspaper The New York Times figured it out the other year, with the help of documents archived by the authorities – according to historians, apparently for the first time – how much Haiti ended up paying for its independence with all its multiplier effects.

According to the report, Haiti paid France 112 million francs over the course of seven decades, which corresponds to around 500 million euros in today's money.

The impact of the debt burden is not that simple. According to the report, getting the amount for Haiti's own use would have boosted its economy by an estimated 20 billion euros over a couple of hundred years. One cannot be sure of the real effect, but according to the economists and economic historians interviewed by the magazine, the estimate cannot be considered exaggerated, but rather cautious.

If Haiti's economic growth had followed the typical career of other Latin American countries, the estimate would rise to around one hundred billion euros.

For comparison: Haiti's gross national product is only about 20 billion euros per year and the annual state budget is a couple of billion euros.

Haiti paid off its original debts with interest in 1888, but largely due to the resulting lack of money, the country took out more large loans on both sides of the turn of the 20th century. According to The New York Times, in 1911, 84 percent of coffee export taxes went to reducing the national debt.

In the year The Central Bank of Haiti, established in 1881, belonged to the country itself only in name. Initially headquartered in Paris, the ownership of the central bank was later shared between the French, Germans and Americans.

In 1914, the US Marine Corps transferred Central Bank of Haiti gold reserves to New York.

The following year, the United States occupied Haiti. It brought down racial segregation and the system of forced labor for, among other things, the construction of railways. It justified by protecting the interests of the occupation, especially as Germany's influence grew, but also by stabilizing an unstable country and with racist condescension.

“[Haitin] the example shows that the African race is completely drained of the ability to organize politically and the intelligence required to rule. They have, no doubt, an innate tendency to resort to brutality and throw off the shackles of civilization that afflict their carnal inclinations,” U.S. Secretary of State Robert Lansing said.

The United States diverted much of Haiti's agricultural income to the salaries of its officials sent there and to its own banks in New York.

The occupation continued until 1934, but the Haitian economy remained under US control until 1947.

The wife and children of a U.S. Marine were packing in Port-au-Prince as the 1959-1963 mission to train Haitian soldiers was coming to an end.

Of the past since then, the four-time president of Haiti has tried most strongly to redress the wrongs Jean-Bertrand Aristidewho is a priest by background.

Jean-Bertrand Aristide as opposition leader in 1997.

Aristide drummed up French reparations in his last term in power, which ended when rebels seized the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2004.

The United States and France arranged for Aristide to escape to the Central African Republic, and he was later granted asylum in South Africa. Afterwards, Aristide claimed that he was “kidnapped” by the United States and France.

The other year in The New York Times broadside In the Haiti series the French ambassador to Haiti at the time of the events Thierry Burkard arguedthat in practice France and the United States staged a “coup”, which was “probably also a little” about Aristide's compensation claims.

This way, according to Burkard, France had an “easier job” to keep silent about the compensations, which it had no intention of paying to Haiti.

Former US Ambassador to Haiti James Foley denied opinion piece in the Miami Herald newspaper. He assured that Aristide himself requested his evacuation from the country.

Haitian the main newspaper Le Nouvelliste your line in his editorial in 2015 that demanding compensation is pointless.

“The moral debt consists of enslaving blacks forced out of Africa and their every drop of sweat and blood, as [Haitin] every piece of land, brought wealth to the center of the empire. Haiti does not claim compensation for this moral debt. In our opinion, it cannot be replaced. We leave it as a portable stain on the civilized world.”