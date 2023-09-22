Haiti | The Prime Minister appealed to the UN General Assembly to send international troops to Haiti, which is struggling with crises

According to the United States, about a dozen countries have offered aid to Haiti.

of the UN the security council must act quickly and authorize the help of international forces to Haiti, said the country’s prime minister Ariel Henry at the UN General Assembly on Friday.

For almost a year now, the Prime Minister has been calling for troops to be sent to the country, which is struggling with humanitarian, political and security-related crises. Violent crimes such as kidnapping, carjacking, rape, and armed robbery are common in Haiti.

No elections have been held in the country since 2016.

Henry asked the UN for fraternal solidarity in order to end the violence.

“I am asking the international community to act, and to act quickly,” the prime minister said.

According to the UN, since the beginning of this year, at least 2,400 people have died because of the violence in Haiti.

About a dozen countries have offered aid to Haiti, said a US State Department representative Victoria Nuland After the ministerial meeting on Haiti.

Kenya has offered to lead international forces, and Jamaica, the Bahamas and Antigua have also expressed their willingness to participate. Nuland did not name all the countries that offered their help.

President of the United States Joe Biden has said he will not send US troops into harm’s way. However, the United States has provided support for air traffic, intelligence, medical needs, and housing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the meeting that the Biden administration would ask Congress for $100 million to support the operation.

“With our support, this mission can be started within months – and we really don’t have time to waste,” said Blinken.