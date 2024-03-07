Haiti | The main port was closed, the UN suspended the import of aid, medical care “almost collapsed”

Haiti's interim leader is unable or unwilling to return to the country amid a wave of gang violence.

Chaos seems to be growing day by day in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas in the Caribbean.

Haiti's medical system is “close to collapsing” and there are not enough staff, equipment, beds, medicines or blood transfusions to treat patients with gunshot wounds, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), according to the Reuters news agency.

On Thursday, Haiti's main port was closed due to “sabotage and vandalism”, informed the port authority, according to the AFP news agency.

According to Reuters, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said it had suspended sea deliveries to Haiti due to “insecurity”. The WFP also reported that twenty truckloads of relief supplies, medicine and food were stuck in the port of Port-au-Prince.

Criminal gangs, who control up to 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince, last week launched attacks on official targets to pressure acting foreign traveller. prime minister-president Ariel Henry to relinquish power.

Gangs have attacked airports, police stations and prisons, for example. It is known that nearly 4,000 prisoners managed to escape from a single prison in Port-au-Prince over the weekend.

According to AFP, the police union said that ten police stations have been destroyed.

At least 15,000 people have fled the worst-hit parts of Port-au-Prince. A large part has sought the countryside north of the capital, where there is already a shortage of food.

The government said on Thursday that it will extend the state of emergency it declared at the end of the week for four weeks.

Aerial view of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday.

Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier is the leader of the G9 coalition of Haitian criminal gangs.

The most impressive gang boss, ex-cop Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier warned on Tuesday that Haiti, with a population of 11 million, would descend into civil war and “genocide” if Henry did not step down.

Henry traveled last week to Kenya, which is scheduled to send a thousand police officers to an operation authorized by the UN Security Council to stabilize the security situation in Haiti and beat the gangs.

However, on his return trip on Tuesday, Henry's plane landed in Puerto Rico, which belongs to the United States. For now, he seems unable or unwilling to return to Haiti amidst the violence.

