The Higher Council of the Judicial Power of Haiti (CSPJ) issued a resolution this Sunday in which it ensures that the presidential term of President Jovenel Moïse ended on February 7. However, Moïse assures that he still has one more year in office, a time that he affirms that he will stay. The president denounces that it is an attempted coup and 20 people were arrested accused of conspiring against him, including a judge of the Court of Cassation, the highest judicial body in the country.

Coup attempt or authoritarianism? In Haiti, the presidential term lasts five years. The current president, Jovenel Moïse, took office on February 7, 2017 and assures that he still has a year left to complete it, which is why he maintains that he will not depart from power.

“My Administration received from the Haitian people a constitutional mandate of 60 months. We have exhausted 48 of them. The next 12 months will be dedicated to the reform of the energy sector, the holding of the referendum and the organization of the elections,” Moïse published in his account from Twitter.

Mon Administration a reçu du peuple haïtien a constitutional mandate of 60 mois. Nous en avons épuisé 48. Les 12 prochains mois seront devoted to the reform of the secteur de l’énergie, the réalisation du référendum et l’organisation des élections. – President Jovenel Moïse (@moisejovenel) February 7, 2021

However, the CSPJ issued a resolution declaring that his term of office expired this Sunday, for which he is required to leave the Executive. Furthermore, the CSJP indicated that it is “extremely concerned about the serious threats resulting from the lack of a political agreement due to the expiration of the president’s constitutional mandate.”

The opposition, which has recently organized protests to demand the resignation of the president, also indicates that his presidential term expired on February 7. In the midst of this struggle, the Moïse Administration ordered several arrests this Sunday.

20 detainees accused of attempting a coup

“There was an attempt on my life,” said the head of state, without giving any further specifications, as he boarded a flight to the coastal city of Jacmel, in the south of the country, for the inauguration of the local carnival, which takes place at despite the pandemic.

The president of the poorest nation in the hemisphere announced that the police arrested more than 20 people, whom he accused of trying to kill him and overthrow his government, including Irvikel Dabresil, a judge of the Supreme Court, who has the support of the opposition leaders.

Moïse said the alleged plot began on November 20, but did not provide any evidence.

Among those arrested is also the Inspector General of the Police, Antoinette Gauthier, according to a statement from the Young Lawyers Association of Port-au-Prince, who accused the Moïse government of sowing terror and affirmed that these actions should not be tolerated.

“We call for his (Dabresil) release immediately,” said Reynold Georges, a lawyer who once worked as a consultant for the president but later joined the opposition. He added that the judicial system must be closed until the judge is released.

Protesters erect burning barricades during protests to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 15, 2021. © Reuters / Jeanty Junior Augustin

The Haitian leader seems to have the backing of the Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday that a new president must be elected to succeed Moïse when he ends his term in February 2022, urging Haiti to organize free and fair elections.

Moïse currently governs by decree, dissolving the majority of Parliament in January 2020 after no legislative elections were held. In addition, he plans an upcoming constitutional referendum in April that critics say could give him more power, while general elections are scheduled for later this year.

With AP and EFE