Friday, December 17, 2021
Haiti The gang released abducted missionaries in Haiti

by admin
December 16, 2021
in World
Missionaries were abducted last October. Hundreds of people have been abducted in Haiti this year.

16.12. 18:17

In October Missionaries abducted in Haiti have been released, Reuters reports.

A Haitian police spokesman said the release of the abducted Garry Desrosiers on Thursday.

The Haitian 400 Mawozo gang abducted 17 missionaries last October. Of those abducted, 16 were U.S. citizens and one was a Canadian citizen. There were five children among them.

Read more: Haiti plunges deeper into chaos – kidnappers demand $ 17 million ransom for missionaries and their families

Missionaries were on a trip by the Christian Aid Ministries of Ohio, where they visited, among other things, an orphanage.

The gang demanded a total of $ 17 million in ransoms from the abductees, or one million per abduction. The United States responded in October by sending federal police FBI agents to Haiti.

The five abductees have been released before, and now the rest of the abductees were apparently released.

