Respected as a doctor but criticized as a politician, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry tried to remain in power longer than expected, until the insurrection of the armed groups that control much of Port-au-Prince forced him to resign..

Ariel Henry took the reins of power in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, and was due to leave office at the beginning of February.

In fact, Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, although, under a 2022 agreement, he should have left power promptly on February 7.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince.

His resignation was even an express demand of the powerful criminal gangs that keep the population in suspense and control extensive areas of Haiti.

The crisis of violence worsened to such a point that the international community pushed for a transition with the participation of Haitian society.

Henry finally agreed to resign this Monday, as confirmed in a video published on the Haitian government's social networks.

The much questioned 74-year-old politician made a name for himself in Haiti thanks to his professional career as a neurologist.

Police in Haiti.

After studying medicine at the French university of Montpellier, he directed the neurosurgery department of one of the most renowned private hospitals in Haiti and taught at the state universities of Port-au-Prince.

His political career began late. In January 2015, President Michel Martelly appointed him Minister of the Interior, a position he held for less than eight months.

After a change of cabinet, in September 2015 he assumed the portfolio of Social Affairs and Labor for just over six months, before leaving the political scene for more than five years.

In July 2021, President Moïse chose him as his seventh prime minister.

But just two days after this appointment, on July 7, Moise was murdered in his private residence. by an armed command made up of former Colombian soldiers.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Moise's assassination

The assassination plunged the country into chaos.

After two weeks of back and forth and under pressure from foreign embassies, Henry was finally installed at the head of a government that already lacked legitimacy.

The investigation into the president's assassination increased distrust towards him: on the night of the assassination, Henry maintained several telephone contacts with one of the main suspects, Joseph Felix Badio.

The prime minister defended himself by assuring that we are facing an “orchestrated uproar at the national and international level.”

Henry did not deny having called Badio, who would have been geolocated two hours after the murder in the district where Moise's residence is located. He just said that He has trouble remembering the names of all the people he called that day and the tenor of the conversations.

The late Haitian president Jovenel Moise (right) with his wife Martine Moise, today linked to the assassination case.

The power of gangs

Long before the death of President Moise, The gangs had extended their power over Haitian territory, multiplying robberies, kidnappings for extortion, and murders.

Today they control much of Port-au-Prince, making safe road transportation to the southern half of the country impossible and blocking access to the prime minister's offices.

Henry ruled from his official residence.

The 1st. January 2022, he was forced to flee under a hail of gunfire during the Haitian National Day ceremony organized in the city of Gonaives.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

This “attempted assassination”, which he firmly denounced, did not prevent Henry from maintaining his political program, similar to that of the late Moïse, namely, the organization of elections and the adoption of a new Constitution.

With an unpopular and questioned prime minister at the helm, Haiti embarked on the fourth transitional regime in the history of its young democracy, born after the fall of the Duvalier dictatorship in 1986.

Henry's Fall

In the end it was the current crisis that precipitated its fall, after the gangs banded together with the stated goal of overthrowing the prime minister.

“If Ariel Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, we are heading towards a civil war that will lead to genocide,” declared Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue,” during a March 5 press interview.

Jimmy Cherizier 'Barbecue', the all-powerful gang leader known for his cruelty

When the current crisis broke out, Henry was on an official visit to Kenya to sign an agreement to send Kenyan police to Haiti within the framework of an international mission supported by the UN and the United States.

His plane, which could not land in Haiti due to insecurity, finally took him to the US territory of Puerto Rico, from where he announced his resignation this Monday.

“As I have always said, no sacrifice is too great for our country,” Henry declared in his resignation video.

What's coming now?

Henry will resign after “the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of an interim prime minister”announced the acting president of the Caribbean Community and leader of Guyana, Irfaan Ali.

The current leader of Caricom, accompanied by other heads of government of the Caribbean organization, explained in a press conference late this Monday in Kingston that It was agreed “to create a transitional presidential council made up of seven members with voting rights and two observers”.

This decision was adopted after a meeting in Jamaica with representatives of other international partners such as the United States and France, as well as the UN.

Regarding the presidential council, Ali explained that He will select and appoint an interim prime minister and, together with the latter, will elect an “inclusive” council of ministers..

This Tuesday, police officers guard the exterior of the Carrefour Aéroport police station, which was set on fire last night by gang members, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

The seven members with voting rights will be representatives of the following groups: December 21 Agreement, RED/EDE, Lavalas, Montana, Pitit Dessalines and the private sector, while the observers will be members of civil society and the religious community .

Any person who has been charged or convicted, is under UN sanctions, seeks to participate in the upcoming elections and opposes UN resolution 2699, as agreed, is excluded from being part of the presidential council.

The Haitian parties must fully implement their commitments.

The aforementioned council will have “presidential powers during the transition period” until an elected government is established in Haiti, and must make decisions by majority, indicated the current president of Caricom.

This transitional body will be in charge of co-signing orders and decrees with the council of ministers, establishing the essential criteria for the selection of an “impartial and provisional” electoral council and favoring “a peaceful transition,” Ali indicated.

It must also ensure governance and continue collaboration with all members of the international community to accelerate the deployment of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

“The Haitian parties must fully implement their commitments”stressed Ali, who asked for “patience” and to give this agreement “the opportunity to work,” which he defined as “a step forward.”

