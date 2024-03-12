Port-au-Prince has fallen. The panicked evacuation of dozens of Westerners this weekend and the decision by controversial Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Monday not to return to his country, complete the power vacuum in Haiti. One of the poorest countries in the world no longer has any central authority in practice. It is unclear how and when the elections that everyone advocates as the only sustainable way out of the violent chaos into which the Caribbean state is descending can take place.

How unpredictable the situation is became apparent on Sunday when panic broke out among the few European diplomats still present. The gangs, who were estimated to already control 80 percent of Port-au-Prince last month, also threatened to take Pétionville. This hilly southern suburb is home to almost all embassies, residences and luxury hotels, where diplomats and aid workers hide behind high fences and barriers with armed private security.

Rented helicopters

When even the US – which has by far the largest and best-guarded embassy – started evacuating so-called non-essential personnel with US military helicopters this weekend, it was a red flag for European missions in the country. Their diplomatic posts are less fortified. Because the gangs already plundered the freight port and captured the Toussaint-Louverture international airport earlier this month, only chartered helicopters offered an escape route from the relatively safe enclave of Pétionville.

The Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, also keeps its airspace firmly closed in addition to its national border. The richer neighboring country does not want refugees and is already building a border fence. After days of negotiations, EU diplomats managed to negotiate with the Dominicans that their rented helicopters could land on a military airstrip just across the border. This is to be able to carry out several evacuation flights in succession as quickly as possible.

When other Westerners wanting to get away from Port-au-Prince heard about this flight option, they too tried to get a spot on board. Not all those requests could be granted, a concerned source reported to the American news channel CNN. Haitians were certainly not welcome.

Flights were temporarily suspended on Sunday after shots were fired near a helicopter taking off. The German ambassador and the EU ambassador, among others, were already out of the country at the time. The EU delegation reported that it was “temporarily closed” on Sunday. “We will return as soon as the security situation allows.”

Criminal coup after trip abroad

In this chaos, the election, which has been postponed for years, seems further away than ever. Elections have been necessary since then-president Moïse was assassinated in his residence by Colombian assassins in 2021. The government was then temporarily transferred to Prime Minister Ariel Henry, but he delayed in calling elections. According to him, because the security situation first had to improve after the arrival of an international police force. According to critics, because he no longer wanted to give up power.

In December 2022, Henry signed an agreement with political parties, civil society organizations and religious leaders in which he promised to hand over power by February 7 this year. This so-called 'National Consensus for an Inclusive Transition and Transparent Elections' was published in the government gazette Le Moniteur, making the commitment legally binding. When the prime minister allowed the ultimatum to expire last month without any prospect of elections, unrest in the country increased further and gangs increased the violence.

At the end of February, Henry traveled to Kenya to seal the arrival of a thousand agents from that African country. They must lead a police mission approved by the UN Security Council to bring order to Haiti. But while Henry was having his photo taken with Kenyan President Ruto in Nairobi, the gangs staged a criminal coup. The prime minister had better stay away, otherwise there was a threat of “a civil war that could result in genocide,” said powerful gang leader Jimmy 'Barbecue' Chérizier after a wave of attacks on the police. The international mission then became as uncertain as Henry's own fate.

First free black state

The Prime Minister sought support in Africa, after centuries of traumatic foreign interference from the French, Americans and the nearby region. Haiti became the first free black state in the colonial world in 1804, when an army of freed ex-slaves drove out the powerful French army after thirteen years of struggle. Precisely because of that genesis, it was never allowed to succeed: to prevent Haiti from becoming an example for other colonies, Paris imposed sky-high reparations, which weighed on the country well into the twentieth century.

Last century, the US was mainly involved in Haiti. Their support for successive dictators further ruined the country. The last foreign peacekeeping force consisted mainly of soldiers from Latin American countries. But this UN stabilization mission Minustah also left Haiti in 2017 after thirteen years with major controversies. The blue helmets assaulted the local population and fathered many children. They also caused an outbreak of cholera.

The question is which foreign power still dares to burn its fingers in Haiti. Last week, Henry actually wanted to return via the Dominican Republic and while he was already in the air, the US called to talk him out of it, reported The Miami Herald. Henry ended up in the American free state of Puerto Rico, an island further east.

At an emergency meeting in the Jamaican capital Kingston on Monday, regional consultative body Caricom put pressure on Haitian Prime Minister Henry to resign. Photo Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, pool via AP

The Biden administration does not appear to intend more intensive interference for the time being. Minister Antony Blinken (Foreign Affairs) attended an emergency meeting of the Caribbean trading bloc Caricom in the Jamaican capital Kingston on Monday. This consultative body put pressure on Henry to give up power. He now promises this, as soon as a 'presidential transitional council' has been formed that must still organize elections.

It is unknown who will lead this council and whether its announcement can dim gang violence. The humanitarian needs of the eleven million Haitians are growing every day. Supplies are running low in the shops now that even UN food aid is no longer entering the country because the plundered port is closed. Even though Haiti is in such a bad state because of all the Western interference, calls for foreign intervention may increase in the near future.