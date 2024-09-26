The head of Haiti’s transitional council, Edgard Leblanc, told the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that he was grateful for Americans’ solidarity with Haitian immigrants, especially in Springfield, Ohio.

In recent weeks, the presence of Haitian migrants in Springfield has been highlighted by the Republican campaign in the United States elections. Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have spread the story that migrants have kidnapped community pets to eat them. Both have maintained this version despite the fact that local authorities have indicated that there is no evidence that this happens.