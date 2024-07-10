Haitian authorities announced this week that they have retaken the main hospital in Port-au-Prince, which had been under the control of armed gangs that have spread across the country for four months. The facilities were looted and damaged during the occupation and clashes with the authorities.

On June 25, a contingent of police from Kenya arrived in Haiti as part of a UN-backed peacekeeping mission. In total, the African country has pledged to send 1,000 officers to regain control after months of violence by armed groups.

