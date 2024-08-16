Haiti | Prison break in Haiti: 12 dead

Haiti|There are about 540 prisoners in the prison.

in Haiti 12 prisoners have died in a prison break in the city of Saint-Marc on Friday, news Reuters.

The incident is already the third of its kind in a few months amid a humanitarian crisis fueled by gang violence.

Attorney General Vincent Francois said Friday afternoon that the situation was under control at the jail. However, the locals should be on the lookout for those who managed to escape.

“The situation is under control, but the consequences are catastrophic. All the policemen’s dormitories have been burned. The archives have been burned. They have set fire to everything except their own cells,” commented Francois.

Earlier on Friday, according to Reuters, videos showing people climbing over the walls had spread on social media. The videos also showed smoke and fire and heard loud explosions.

The situation had started with a spontaneous protest when the prisoners had not received food.