AAccording to local media, several police officers rioted in the capital Port-au-Prince protesting against deadly attacks on security forces in Haiti. Accordingly, on Thursday they caused damage, among other things, at the international airport and at the residence of interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry. In addition, protesting police officers had also erected roadblocks made of burning tires.

Haiti is the poorest country on the American continent and suffers from an extremely poor security, supply and health situation. Gangs control large parts of the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area and use brutal means to fight for territory. In July 2021, President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his residence under circumstances that are still unclear. No elections have been held since then.

The interim government asked the UN for help through an international armed force in October. The US and Canada sent armored vehicles, but foreign troops have not yet been deployed to Haiti.

Criminals kill cops

According to media reports, suspected gang members attacked police officers in the north-west of the Caribbean state on Wednesday, killing six of them. Other cases of violence against police officers in Haiti had been reported in the days before. Police chief Frantz Elbé said the police were on high alert. All officials were ordered to their offices.

The UN Mission in Haiti tweeted Thursday that it “strongly condemns the targeted and premeditated attacks by armed gangs against police officers in the line of duty, which has unfortunately resulted in the deaths of a large number of police officers in recent days.”