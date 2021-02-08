After the judiciary determined on February 7 that the mandate of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse expired that same day, the opposition appointed a magistrate “president of the transition.” The country’s political crisis increases in a context of violence, kidnappings and high levels of corruption. Moïse, however, refuses to leave office.

The political crisis in Haiti is increasing. After the Higher Council of the Judicial Power of Haiti considered that the term of President Moïse ended on February 7, the opposition appointed Judge Joseph Mecène Jean Louis, a member of the Court of Cassation since 2011, “president of the transition.”

“I accept the election of the opposition and civil society to serve my country as interim president of the transition of the rupture. May God have mercy on the Haitian nation,” Mecène said through a video released by the agency of AFP news.

This act comes a few hours after what the political opposition, the judiciary and many civil society organizations considered as the last day of Moïse’s mandate.

Moïse assures that he will continue in the position until 2022

The controversial leader was accused of trying to extend his mandate for a year after making an interpretation of the Constitution that his critics denounce as illegitimate.

A man runs during protests called by the opposition to force the resignation of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, on February 7 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, reaffirmed that he will not abandon power last Sunday as demanded by the opposition and other sectors of the country and, instead, called for dialogue “to give another direction to the country.” © Jean Marc Herve Abelard / EFE

The disagreement arose from the election of Moïse, who was voted into office in 2015 in elections later annulled for fraud and was re-elected a year later, in 2016.

For his part, the president denounced an attempted coup d’état perpetrated by the opposition and assured that he would not leave power until next year, when he assured that he will end his presidency. “I am not a dictator, my term ends on February 7, 2022,” he said.

The opposition André Michel, a member of the political organization Popular and Democratic Sector, dismissed the coup idea by assuring that “if he is no longer president, he cannot speak of a coup d’état.”

Political crisis in a country plagued by violence and kidnappings

The social and political crisis in the country was accentuated this Sunday with demonstrations against Moïse in three cities of the country and with the arrest of more than 20 people, whom the Government accused of having participated in a plot to overthrow and “assassinate” the President.

Among others, the judge of the Court of Cassation Ivickel Dabrésil and an inspector general of the Police were arrested.

The fed up of the Haitian population is a long-standing issue. After years of enduring hunger, poverty and daily electricity cuts, Haitians say that their country, the poorest in the Western Hemisphere, is worse than ever, with a government unable to provide basic services.

To which is added the problem of violence and the kidnapping epidemic that has plagued the country since the beginning of 2020. Many citizens avoid going out, especially in the capital, Port-au-Prince, for fear that the gangs will kidnap them. encouraged by the high rate of impunity and power they have in the Caribbean country.

On the alarming situation in Haiti, Moïse admitted to having “failed” in the objective of stabilizing the depressed nation, although he blamed “all the ills of the country” on the “criminal mafia within the State” and the “corrupt oligarchs”, on who promised to continue fighting during a speech last Sunday.

In this file photo taken on May 7, 2020, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse instructs members of his staff on the runway at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, as aid against the coronavirus from China arrives in a cargo plane. On February 5, 2021, the United States accepted unpopular Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s claim to stay in power for another year, but urged moderation and the holding of new elections. © Pierre Michel Jean / AFP

The president has governed by presidential decree since last year, after suspending two-thirds of the Senate, the entire Chamber of Deputies and all the country’s mayors. Currently, Haiti has only 11 elected officials to represent its 11 million inhabitants. Moïse has refused to hold elections for the past four years.

In addition, his agenda for next year includes holding a referendum to modify the Constitution, a vote whose legitimacy raises doubts among the opposition.

His dissidents have threatened to continue the demonstrations that have raged against him for weeks if the president does not relinquish power and result in a transitional period. The threat is shielded by the high social discontent towards the president in a nation in which more than 60% of its citizens live at risk of poverty.

However, experts estimate that Moïse’s permanence in power is the most likely scenario due to the fragmentation of the opposition and citizens’ fear of violent clashes between protesters and police forces.

Suspicions of ties between the Haitian government and the gangs

Haitians suspect that the proliferation of gangs in the last year has to do with the Government’s collaboration with criminal groups, since at first they were limited to attacking the areas led by the opposition, but, with the increase in their power, they are now present in most of the country.

In December 2020, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Moïse’s close allies, including the former director general of the Interior Ministry, for providing political protection and weapons to gangs attacking opposition areas.

Notable among the attacks are those in May last year, in which gangs raped women and set fire to houses in various neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince. The Government denies any type of link with criminal groups.

However, the United States recently backed Jovenel Moïse and said that the president should only leave the government when new elections are held.

Meanwhile, the country continues to be mired in a deep political and social crisis, with no near end in sight.

With EFE, AFP and local media