D.he images look familiar, although they exceed the level of horror Haiti had to get used to: children in school uniforms walk past dead people lying on the street, faces averted, who are said to have been shot by the police while they were fleeing. An officer in a helmet and a bulletproof vest places his foot on the back of a man who is handcuffed like George Floyd and lying on his stomach. And hooded police officers drive a group of prison escapees tied up with ropes as if it were a herd of cattle or a caravan of slaves. What happened?

Croix-des-Bouquets is not a suburb of Port-au-Prince, as the media claim, but a small town halfway to Malpasse on the border with the Dominican Republic. In the past, when tourists got lost here, they bought handicrafts from Fer Forgé, oil cans as a raw material for wrought iron sculptures. But that is a long time ago. Today Croix-des-Bouquets only makes headlines through blood-choked prisoner mutinies, because unlike the colonial dungeons in which Haiti’s prisoners otherwise vegetate, Croix-des-Bouquets has a modern prison with a high-security wing.

Nevertheless, four felons managed to escape in June 2018 by allegedly sawing through bars without being noticed. And in August 2014, three hundred out of nine hundred prisoners broke out of the high-security wing, including the German-born millionaire Clifford Brandt, who kidnapped the children of entrepreneur Moscoso.



As here on February 28, 2021, thousands of Haitians protest in the streets of Port-au-Prince against the gang crime in the country.

Viewed in this way, the tragedy of February 25th is a déjà vu, and instead of art-loving tourists, the international press has a macabre rendezvous in the face of the final turn in Haiti’s downward spiral from the pearl of the Antilles to the Caribbean nightmare.

Law and order? Nothing

The line between police and organized crime is fluid in a failed state, where political assassinations and kidnappings are part of everyday life and corruption is not the exception but the rule. The slums of Port-au-Prince are ruled by gangsters like Cité de Dieu in the south of the capital, a drug crime hotspot where Arnel Joseph comes from, Haiti’s most wanted criminal, charged with torture, murder and rape. On February 25, an outside squad attacked the maximum security prison when armed prisoners inside tried to rebel and brought the prison director under their control. He was killed while Arnel Joseph was killed over a hundred kilometers away the next day when he raced towards a police checkpoint on his motorcycle.

The shootings in Croix-des-Bouquets allegedly left only seven dead, including bystanders. But the real number is likely to be much higher, because, as in 2014, hundreds of prisoners are said to have broken out of the overcrowded prison, and the government spokesman’s appeal for the population to stay calm only provokes a tired shake of the head in this country. Haiti’s police force is notoriously underpaid, as are prison guards, seized drugs are never seen again, and gangsters and policemen often pull in the same direction. Ex-military and corrupt politicians provide drug lords with money and weapons and teach them military know-how, and although the drug intended for onward transport is not consumed in Haiti, but only stored temporarily, it has ruined the country’s economy, which has been damaged by Corona. And as in Central America, there is no end to the drug war in sight.

