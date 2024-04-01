PORT AU PRINCE. The National Palace in Haiti was attacked by armed men and several employees were trapped inside. In the incidents, at least five police officers were injured.

G9 gang leader Barbecue photographed in Port-au-Prince earlier this week

At this moment there are intense shootings in the area and fierce clashes in the main square of Port-au-Prince, Champs de Mars, very close to the National Palace, between men from criminal gangs and the police. The armed gangs, belonging to the 'Vivir Juntos' coalition, led by the powerful Jimmy Cherizier, alias “Barbecue”, managed to set fire to an armored police vehicle near the National Palace.

Izo's 5 Segonn gang appears to have succeeded in bringing low an armored truck of the Police Nationale d'Haïti near the Palais National. I believe this was filmed near Rue Monseigneur Guilloux. #Haiti pic.twitter.com/s3uKuMtvBM — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) April 1, 2024

Local media reported that at least one policeman was shot after he and other officers were forced to flee from an armored car that was then set on fire. Dozens of people were trapped by gunfire in central Port-au-Prince while dozens of others managed to escape.

The firefight comes more than a month after gangs began attacking key government infrastructure. Violence in some areas has eased somewhat since the attacks began on February 29, but gunfire still rings out every day. According to the UN, at least 1,554 people have been killed as of March 22 and another 826 injured. The situation forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to announce last month that he would resign as soon as a transition council was created.