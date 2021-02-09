The professor of French and Creole literature in Port-au-Prince warns of the dramatic situation for human rights in his country which results in dozens of arrests of citizens “under the pretext of conspiracy against the security of the State ”. Indeed, while the disputed president, Jovenel Moïse, saw the continuation of his presidential mandate struck by unconstitutionality by the Superior Council of the Judicial Power, he shouted a “foiled coup” and attacked to the civilian population. Lyonel Trouillot invokes “acts of repression and intimidation perpetrated by a mad and illegal power, the ransacking of residences of judges at the Court of Cassation, heavy gunfire against the populations of working-class neighborhoods and threats against the media”.

“A dictatorship wants to settle in Haiti”

In a real cry of alarm sent to Humanity by artist Ernest Pignon-Ernest, the 2011 Métis novelist Grand Prix writer is worried about his own fate and that of his fellow citizens: “Our lives are in danger. Alert the media, your friends. A dictatorship wants to settle in Haiti. »In this troubled period for Haitians, the author in particular of Bicentenary, of beautiful human love, of Kannjawou (Actes Sud) and It is with hands that we make songs (Le Temps des cerises), invited on several occasions to the Fête de l’Humanité, knows that it can count on our solidarity and that of the democrats of the world.

Read his appeal for Haiti here.