Port-au-Prince (AFP) – The Haitian leaders reached a political agreement to form a transitional presidential council for 22 months, who now hope to be sworn in by the outgoing executive in order to restore order in a country ravaged by gang violence.

This nine-member council – seven with voting rights and two observers – will include representatives of the country's main parties, as well as the private sector and civil society. His term “will end on February 7, 2026,” according to the agreement document.

The new authorities will replace Ariel Henry, the questioned Haitian prime minister, who announced his resignation on March 11.

His first task will be to elect a prime minister who, in collaboration with the council, will appoint the government in charge of leading the country until future “democratic, free and credible elections,” according to the agreement.

None of the members of the council or the government will be able to run in those elections.

Haiti, which has not held elections since 2016, has suffered years of political instability and insecurity.

The situation has worsened since the end of February, when several gangs joined forces to attack police stations, prisons, government headquarters and the airport in a fight against Henry.

Due to insecurity in the capital Port-au-Prince, the prime minister has not been able to return to his country since he traveled to Kenya to negotiate the sending of police as part of an international mission sponsored by the UN.

Negotiations to succeed him, supervised by the Caribbean Community (Caricom), have been delayed by internal disagreements and legal doubts until this weekend.

However, on Sunday night, the future members of the council sent the political agreement and a decree for its entry into force to Caricom, a political official told the AFP news agency.

The regional bloc must transmit these documents to the outgoing Henry government so that it can confirm the investiture of the new authorities in the official State bulletin.

The transitional body establishes three priorities: “Security, constitutional and institutional reforms and elections.”

This CNS will supervise the agreements related to international security assistance, including the resolution to send the mission promoted by the UN.

The new authorities want to work from the National Palace, in the center of Port-au-Prince, but that building has suffered several attacks by gangs in recent weeks. Even this Monday, numerous shots were heard near the presidential palace, residents of the area told AFP, and special police units were deployed in the area to confront the armed gangs.

The violence of these groups, which control more than 80% of the capital, has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, where food, medicine and other basic products are in short supply.