The engineer was released Giovanni Calì, kidnapped last June 1 in Haiti. This was reported by the Farnesina. Our countryman had been taken from the construction site where he worked by a local criminal group. The release, after only 22 days, was possible thanks to the daily work of our intelligence and the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina, which maintained contact with the family in Sicily day after day. Calì, 74, an employee of a construction company based in Rome, was busy in Haiti in the works for the construction of a road.





