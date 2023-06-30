Girls raped, minors recruited by criminal gangs, houses burned. The head of Unicef ​​described on Thursday the “horrors” suffered by the population of Haiti and called for to the world not to forget this country devastated by violence.

“Haiti is really becoming a forgotten crisis,” denounced Catherine Russell, a few days after his visit to Port-au-Prince.

Some 5.2 million people, about half the population, need humanitarian aid. Of them, about 3 million are minors, she recalled. “Violent armed groups control more than 60% of the capital and large parts of the agricultural area of ​​the country,” she said.

“Haitians on our country team have told me that the situation has never been as bad as it is now: unprecedented hunger and malnutrition, economic paralysis, a resurgence of cholera and widespread insecurity creating a spiral of violence.”



Added to this situation are the floods and earthquakes that “remind Haiti’s vulnerability to climate change and natural catastrophes,” he said.

The head of the UN organization that deals with children in the world deplored the use by armed gangs of rape “as a weapon of intimidation and control.”

“An 11-year-old girl told me in her sweet voice that five men caught her on the street. Three raped her. When we spoke she was eight months pregnant and gave birth a few days later.”

Another woman told her that “armed men broke into her house and raped her. Her 20-year-old sister resisted and burned her alive. Then they set the house on fire.”

“Women and children die, schools and public places that should be shelters are no longer shelters. The world, collectively, abandons the Haitian people and if we do not take immediate action it is difficult to imagine a decent future for this population,” he lamented.

For now, the Haitian government’s request to the UN to send an international intervention force to the country to help the police has remained on deaf ears. “As an international community, we cannot sit idly by and watch the country fall apart,” he warned.

AFP