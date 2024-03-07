The government of Haiti extended this Thursday for a month the state of emergency in the department of the capital Port-au-Prince, plagued by gang violence.

The measure, published in the official newspaper of the small Caribbean nation, was confirmed to AFP by a government source who specified that “the curfew will be applied according to the needs” of the authorities.

Several armed gangs control a large part of Port-au-Prince and maintain a violent struggle against the authorities of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whose resignation they demand.

Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed 'Barbecue'. Photo:AFP Share

On Wednesday night, These gangs set fire to a new police post, demonstrating once again that they do not intend to stop this spiral of violence..

The police substation attacked is located in Bas-Peu-de-Chose, in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince that frequently suffers attacks by gangs, Lionel Lazarre, general coordinator of the Haitian police union Synapoha, told AFP.

The officers at the post had time to leave the building before the attack, said this officer, who assured that the assault had been planned since last weekend.

The gangs also set fire to a police vehicle and several motorcycles..

Shortly before this latest attack, The UN Security Council expressed its concern about the “critical” situation in Haiti.

The gangs have been attacking strategic places in the country for days, including several police stations.

This Tuesday, police officers guard the exterior of the Carrefour Aéroport police station, which was set on fire last night by gang members, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:EFE Share

An influential gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier, warned on Tuesday that if Prime Minister Henry did not resign, the country would be heading towards civil war.

Either Haiti becomes a paradise for everyone or a hell for everyone.

“Either Haiti becomes a paradise for everyone or a hell for everyone,” declared this 46-year-old former police officer nicknamed 'Barbecue'.

According to a Synapoha account, Since the coordinated gang attacks began, 10 police buildings have been destroyed and two civilian prisons attacked and emptied of their inmates..

With authorities and schools closed, many residents try to flee the violence with their few belongings under their arms, while others venture out only to buy essentials.