Hell has become routine in Port-au-Prince. The clashes between the gangs and the dispute they maintain with the Haitian security forces left 471 dead, wounded or missing in just nine days, according to United Nations calculations. The umpteenth outbreak of unrestrained violence occurred between July 8 and 17 and the situation also forced nearly 3,000 people to flee their homes. This Wednesday the police opened fire in the center of the capital. The images, obtained through social networks, show the chaos that is generated while gunshots are heard in the background.

The UN Security Council has already warned criminal gangs and those responsible for human rights violations that it will adopt sanctions against them and also called on the international community to stop the trade and illegal flows of arms to the Caribbean country. . The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse a year ago deepened the power vacuum that was exploited by local gangs to expand their control of the territory.