The inhabitants of Solino, in Port-au-Prince, had to set up barricades in the streets to protect themselves from the gangs, which have besieged Haiti. Many relatives of police officers live in this neighborhood, which is why criminal groups have attacked the sector for four days. Residents of the Haitian capital fear that gang members will take control of this neighborhood, as they could easily access others that had remained relatively calm and safe.