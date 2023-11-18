The death of Iscar Andris, leader of one of the most powerful criminal gangs in Haiti, triggered new clashes between criminal groups. Violence hit especially Cité Soleil this week, one of the largest neighborhoods in the capital, where several people were injured and a hospital had to be evacuated. The violence has also created new fuel shortages. Meanwhile, the Caribbean country continues to wait for the multinational force approved by the UN Security Council to help confront the crisis, which has caused hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands of people.

Haiti remains in a spiral of violence. On November 15, gunshots and threats to burn the facilities forced the evacuation of dozens of patients from the Fontaine hospital located in the Cite Soleil neighborhood, one of the sectors of the capital most affected by gang violence.

Scenes of mothers with their children in their arms running to armored police patrols to be evacuated and of medical personnel removing newborn babies from their incubators marked the violent week in Port-au-Prince.

“They fired bullets into a glass door of the hospital, near the maternity ward, in this situation we decided to evacuate the patients,” said Jean-Baptiste Loubents, a doctor at Fontaine.

According to United Nations figures, between July 1 and September 30 of this year, more than 1,230 murders and around 701 kidnappings have been reported in Haiti, more than double what was reported in the same period of 2022. Citizens They attribute the violent escalation to a power vacuum and the inability of the State.

People walk past the temporarily closed Fontaine Hospital Center a day after it was attacked in the Cité Soleil area of ​​Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. ©AP/Odelyn Joseph

“A great disappointment is that the State has disappeared,” lamented Jose Ulysse, director of the Fontaine hospital, who affirms that the spiral of violence in Haiti is caused by territorial competition between criminal groups.

There are between 200 and 300 criminal organizations in the Caribbean nation, which already control 80% of the capital’s territory, according to humanitarian organizations.

The bloodiest battles are carried out by the G9, founded by Iscar Andris, murdered last week, and led by the fearsome boss Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherisier, and by the GPEP criminal coalition.

The lack of fuel increases the severity of the crisis

Clashes between gangs also keep the population uncertain about fuel supplies. The Varreux port terminal, responsible for storing around 70% of the country’s gasoline, diesel and kerosene reserves, stopped operating for two days due to damage to its infrastructure caused by the fighting between the G9 and GPEP.

“Special thanks to the PNH @pnh_officiel -National Police- and to the Haitian coast guard who have allowed the delivery of oil products to resume today,” the terminal expressed through its X account, on November 16, after two days where they reported no have carried out any fuel loading. Despite this announcement, long lines at gas stations remain in various parts of the country.

The fuel shortage in Port-au-Prince causes the exponential increase in transportation rates and the suspension of work in medical centers that, for the most part, depend on electric generators powered by gasoline.

The situation has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in a country where around 5 million people depend on international assistance, according to United Nations figures.

Demonstrations over fuel shortages are recurrent in Haiti, the poorest country in America. Since 2018, the country has experienced repeated fuel cuts, always with a serious impact on the population and the economy.

Haiti is still waiting for the multinational support force

On October 2, the UN Security Council authorized the deployment of a multinational armed force in Haiti, a country that faces not only a crisis of violence but also a political crisis after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021.

As part of this initiative, the Kenyan Parliament approved the sending of more than 1,000 police officers, with the aim of strengthening state security forces in Port-au-Prince and being able to more effectively combat the presence of gangs in the territory.

Despite constant pleas for help from Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who took over as temporary government after Moïse’s death, many Kenyan lawmakers are hesitant.

“Our parliamentarians are disobeying a court order. (…) Our Parliament has sold its soul to the United States, which wants to clean up the disaster it has caused in Haiti,” said Ekuru Aukot, an opposition legislator who filed a lawsuit against the Kenyan police deployment in Port-au-Prince, claiming that the only security forces that can be sent abroad are from the Army.

File-A man holds a machete during a demonstration against insecurity in Carrefour-Feuilles, a district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 14, 2023. © Richard Pierrín/AFP

Aukot’s complaints were received by the High Court, which issued a temporary stay order for the measure. Now, the Kenyan chamber, with a pro-government majority, said ‘yes’ to the deployment.

Haiti needs international aid again to solve the humanitarian crisis. With 200,000 people displaced by gang violence, according to United Nations reports, and with 4.3 million inhabitants in a situation of hunger, Port-au-Prince does not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

With AP, Reuters and EFE