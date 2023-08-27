The north of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, was the epicenter of a violent event that left several people dead on Saturday, August 26. A criminal gang, which controls a suburb in the area, opened fire with machine guns at a march organized by the leader of a Christian church against the gangs, according to local human rights group CARDH.

Followers of a Christian pastor named Marco, who were apparently protesting against violence in the streets of suburban Canaan, on Saturday, August 26, were attacked with machine gun fire by a criminal gang, apparently led by alias Jeff, situation that left a balance of at least 7 people dead.

CARDH director Gedeon Jean says this number could increase considering that some attendees were injured and others kidnapped.

Unverified videos shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, show a crowd in yellow T-shirts, associated with Pastor Marco’s religious group, marching in the suburb of Canaan.

Some of those people are carrying sticks and machetes. Shots are also heard, bodies are seen lying on the ground, people carrying bleeding wounded and possible hostages saying they thought the march was peaceful and had no idea it was about confronting the gang.

Following the event, various sectors have called on the Haitian National Police to immediately arrest the pastor who convened the march.

In recent months, armed gangs have resumed their activities in various regions of the country, including Artibonite and Port-au-Prince, sowing terror day and night, given the inability of the authorities to control the situation, pending the intervention of a multinational force.

Against this background, some Haitians have joined civil self-defense groups known as Bwa Kale, a movement that has given hope, but has also provoked reprisals against civilians and raised fears that the groups are inciting violence.

With Efe and Reuters