In 1975, Hillary and Bill Clinton honeymooned in Haiti. They loved the experience and made it their favorite country. They visited it frequently and were deeply involved in promoting its institutional development.

And it wasn't just the Clintons: hundreds of humanitarian organizations, international development agencies and multilateral organizations have been working for decades to alleviate poverty in Haiti. In fact, it is one of the countries with the largest number of international NGOs operating within it.

But making up for the deficiencies of a State that has been fading has proven impossible. Weak and corrupt governments have been leaving the streets in the hands of armed gangs that use ferocious violence to maintain their control over a terrified population. The head of the most important gang terrorizing Haiti is a former police officer named Jimmy Chérizier. His nickname is BBQ. Needless to explain why.

From the Clintons to Barbecue there is a long and painful history characterized by the failure of the State.

About 600 kilometers from Haiti is Cuba, which has a government that is the opposite extreme from that of Port-au-Prince: a regime so oppressive that it has taken everything from its people, including the most basic needs: food, electricity, transportation. Haiti lacks a government and Cuba suffers from an excess of government.

Many of the trends that are deforming the world today are manifested in Haiti.

Climate change hits this nation especially hard. Its effects are manifested in more frequent and devastating hurricanes and in soil erosion that worsens food insecurity.

The penetration of drug trafficking has filled criminal cartels with money, with which they finance the importation of weapons for gangs that intimidate the population. Without a minimum of security, there is little or nothing that society can achieve. The international community has turned Haiti into a paradox: despite massive and prolonged international aid, the country continues to sink into misery.

Emigration, driven by poverty, insecurity and lack of opportunities, has become a palpable symptom of the population's hopelessness. The illicit trafficking of drugs, weapons and people does nothing more than entwine Haiti in a network of transnational crime that makes economic development impossible. Haiti today has an economy that barely exceeds $1,700 per person per year and a low position on the UN human development index: a country trapped in a vicious cycle of crime, poverty and inequality.

Cuba presents a different government scenario, but just as failed. The regime controlled by the Castro family has exerted fierce control over all aspects of life, stifling economic and personal freedom. The shortage of basic needs such as food and electricity has led Cubans to a state of palpable and impossible to hide desperation. The recent spontaneous protests in several cities on the island, although barely visible due to the regime's strict censorship, reveal popular discontent and the urgent demand for change. The response of the dictatorship has been, as was predictable, repression.

In Haiti, the absence of a State that functions, even minimally, leaves its citizens clamoring for an order that the international community does not know how to impose. In Cuba the opposite extreme occurs: an omnipresent State suffocates any hint of social or economic dynamism. In both countries, emigration emerges as the preferred escape valve for those who can access it, leaving behind an increasingly dispossessed population.

In both cases, the telluric fault that divides society is between those who have relatives abroad who send them money remittances and those who do not have that source of economic support. As always happens, those who leave are young people in their moment of maximum productivity. These are societies that are also demographically disfigured. Inequality in both countries lies not only in the distribution of resources, but in access to opportunities, freedoms and even hope.

Haitians would like to complain like Cubans do, but they have no one to do it to. In the place where there should be a State, a swarm of murderers has established itself and takes over more territory every day.

The collapses of these two nations leave many lessons. None, however, is more important than to tragically show that the lack of the State can be as dangerous as its excess.

@moisesnaim

