Haiti is a pressure cooker that is getting hotter every day. Guy Philippe, one of the leaders of the 2004 coup in Haiti, demands the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Ariel Henry and claims that he wants to become president; while voices from abroad ask the country's highest authority to manage the transition and protesters demand his resignation.

Now Guy Philippe, who helped lead a coup in Haiti in 2004 and returned to the Caribbean island last year after serving a prison sentence in the United States, demanded on Friday, March 8, the resignation of the country's prime minister. and said he wanted to become president.

Philippe, the 56-year-old former police chief, in an interview with Reuters via Zoom from Haiti said: “Yes! I'm going to dedicate myself to politics. “I was a senator, I have been elected by my people, I will go to the elections again.”

Haiti's elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide (left), who won the December 16, 1990 election, flanked by the commander of the Haitian armed forces, General Herard Abraham, listens to the national anthem on February 7, 1991 at the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince. AFP – JEROME DELAY

In 2004, Philippe was one of the main leaders of the overthrow of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. In 2006 he failed in his bid to run for president, before winning a seat in the Senate in 2016, although he was arrested and extradited to the United States before he could be sworn in.

Deported from the United States to Haiti in November, after serving six years for laundering drug money, he stated that his sentence would not interfere with his political future, citing the experiences of former South African leader Nelson Mandela, former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Since his return to Haiti, Philippe has toured the country gathering support and calling for the government to resign. He has been seen at public events defended by members of the BSAP, an environmental police unit that, according to security analysts, has effectively become a paramilitary group.

In a February report, the Geneva-based Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime named Philippe as an important figure among “Haiti's strongmen who straddle the line between vigilante leaders and political bosses, accumulating considerable power.”



Motorists drive past a burning barricade during a protest as the government said it would extend the state of emergency for another month after an escalation of violence by gangs seeking to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 7th. © Ralph Tedy Erol / Reuters

He, for his part, has stated that he does not have deep connections with the gangs and that he was not behind their violence, although he accepted that there were some of their members who supported him.

He stressed that he would try to equalize his country's relations with powers such as the United States, France and Canada, and criticized the international support that, according to him, has kept Henry in power.

Asked if he believes there will be a civil war in Haiti, as a gang leader warned this week, Philippe responded: “No… I know that the Americans who are deciding everything here will be wise enough to understand that the Haitians want some kind of change.

And where is Haiti's head?



Context photo: Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry (third from left) leaves the auditorium after speaking to students during a public lecture on bilateral engagement between Kenya and Haiti, at the United States International University (USIU ) Africa, in Nairobi, March 1, 2024. © AFP – SIMON MAINA

Ariel Henry left Haiti last week waiting for a security mission, led by Kenya, which the United Nations approved last October, but which is delayed, and which he requested for the first time in 2022 in order to fight against gangs. . He is believed to be still in Puerto Rico, where he arrived on Tuesday.

The government on Thursday extended the state of emergency in the capital, Port-au-Prince, which it first announced on Sunday, as violence forced thousands of people to flee their homes and close the main airport.

Tension and violence have increased exponentially in the capital after it became known on February 28 that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025. The highest point was last Saturday, when the gangs entered the two main prisons in the capital, allowing thousands of prisoners to escape.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Henry to support a political transition for the country, where the health system is on the brink of collapse, children cannot go to school and thousands have been killed, kidnapped or expelled. of their homes. There have been widespread reports of rape and torture at the hands of gangs.

On Friday night, the National Palace of Haiti, located in the country's capital, was the scene of intense shootings, which could be heard from Champ de Mars to Nazon, Lalue, Canape-Vert and Turgeau, in the heart of Port-au-Prince.

At this moment everything is confusion, with shootings in several parts and some images even show large holes in the walls of the capital's airport.

Thinking about the transition, last Friday, March 8, a special session of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) was announced that will take place on Monday in the capital of Jamaica and in which the UN and other international actors will also participate.

With EFE and Reuters