The worms. That is the image. Worms running through the folds of a wound, blood, pus, hopelessness. Worms roaming freely in the rotting flesh of a 21-year-old boy, James Fennis, in a hospital bed. “The doctor put his fist into the wound and pulled them out,” says his mother, Celician Salomón, who tries to explain. “So there were still doctors here, but we had to buy the medicines ourselves and I don’t have… 5,000 gurds? I have not”. 5,000 gurds, 30 dollars.

That was in November, about the worms. Then came the strike. In the medical center where the boy had been taken, the Haitian University Hospital, in the heart of the noble zone of Port-au-Prince, two blocks from the National Palace, 100 steps from Campo Marte, a breath and a half from what was once the pride of and now it is devastation, the doctors went on strike. They demanded something very simple: that they be paid a little more, that they be given minimum conditions to continue working. It was December 22.

Police stand guard in front of coffins containing the remains of three comrades who died in the line of duty at the capital’s Police Academy. Odelyn Joseph (AP)

Almost two months have passed and the doctors have not returned. James Fennis, who was admitted on August 20, languishes in his bed, in a dark room – the light also went out of the hospital, like the doctors – forgotten, amortized by the world. His mother tries to wash the wound to prevent the worms from returning, with some chlorine tablets that make dust and paste on the boy’s wound. The last time she got him out of bed was almost two months ago, on Christmas Eve, when a group of Christians came and helped her wash him. Other than that, James doesn’t get up from there.

It’s a gunshot wound to the boy. Cecilian Salomón, who speaks for his son because he can’t, can’t get more than a tiny trickle of voice, explains that James was going down one of the avenues that connect the hills with the center, when a projectile pierced the lower part of his head. back. “It destroyed his spine and kidneys,” says the woman. She doesn’t give any further explanation, a stray bullet, something that happened to her and in which he had nothing to do. Could be. These days, anything can happen in the capital of a country that is falling apart.

Haiti survives. Doctors, human rights defenders and heads of international organizations interviewed these days in the city, as well as victims of violence and state deficiencies, say they do not remember a situation like that of the last six months, not even after the assassination of the President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021. “The situation is getting worse and worse,” explains Benoit Vasseur, head of mission for Doctors Without Borders, which runs one of the largest networks of clinics and hospitals in Port-au-Prince. “All institutions collapse. The educational system, justice… It is a dying country”.

Dozens of criminal gangs control a large part of the capital and its metropolitan area, home to three million people, a quarter of the country’s population. The Police, with a force of around 10,000 troops, does not have the capacity to confront them.

A gang member, wearing a ski mask and armed in the Portail Leogane neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

The United Nations calculated in December that 60% of the territory of Port-au-Prince is under the power of “the gangs”, as the Spanish-speaking people of the capital call the bands – the gangs, in English. This implies a de facto state of war that prevents any normality.

This is the case, for example, in the center, a few blocks from the same university hospital, the National Palace, the Court of Cassation, the country’s main court, taken over by weeds, the unfinished monument to the bicentennial of independence that the Former President Jean Bertrand Aristide, which looks like, seen from below, the remains of an abandoned cement factory. Because 100 meters further east, where the rubble of the cathedral lies, destroyed in the fatal earthquake of 2010, which left more than 200,000 dead, there are the bargains.

No one can approach the territory of the criminal groups in Port-au-Prince, which also control all the entry and exit roads, turning the capital into a kind of bunker with holes. Nobody comes close unless the groups themselves allow it, a rarity only practiced by the most popular of their leaders, Jimmy Cherizier, aka BBQ. Cherizier is an ex-policeman who likes to receive journalists and take them around one of the shantytowns on the coast of Port-au-Prince, usually Cité Soleil, while explaining that he, far from being a murderer, is a social leader who wants to end with corruption.

The state of war can be seen in the density of people per square meter, quite high in the streets that go down from the National Palace, very low next to the cathedral, the gateway to the Bel-Air neighborhood, one of the trenches in the area. There is no one next to the old temple and in the surrounding streets there are only barricades made of garbage, old tires and concrete blocks. The bargains. There are other names besides Barbecue, this one apparently inherited from his mother, who sold roast chicken on the street. They are Vitelhomme, Gabriel Jean Pierre, Izo, Ti Makak…

Police patrol the streets of Port-au-Prince. Odelyn Joseph (AP)

But beyond their names, what matters is their firepower, as high as ever, and their commercial interests, inclined in the last year and a half to extortion and kidnapping. According to data from local NGOs, which are trying to patch up the Government’s statistical deficit, in 2021 and 2022 there are hundreds of kidnappings, sometimes directed against foreigners, such as the case of 16 missionaries captured at the end of last year, the majority, however against the local population.

The way of bargains

In the old and emaciated neighborhood of Pacot, the Oloffson hotel symbolizes the degradation of Port-au-Prince like few other places. Headquarters of the local bohemia not so many years ago, the Oloffson, one of the jewels of Haitian gingerbread architecture, these days seems like the sad shell of a drifting ship. For three decades, the hotel was home to the voodoo rock band RAM, led by Haitian-American Richard Morse. RAM played regularly here and lots of people from the capital came to dance and drink beer.

Today, the Oloffson languishes in desolate silence. Nightlife is practically non-existent in the capital, especially in a border area due to the gang war, which is fighting for territory and possible electoral votes, or for control of communication routes. At the door, two mountains of garbage illustrate the decay of the environment. Nearby, in the bed of a dry river, tongues of smoke and ash flow from a spring made of rubbish. A river that burns

“I moved to Oloffson in 1988,” Morse explains from New Orleans, his new home, that of his family and his band. “I rented it, it was a good opportunity. We did our first show there on Christmas Eve 1990 and we were playing until 2022″, he explains. But at the end of last year the situation became untenable. “Between September and October, seven events were canceled in different parts of the country,” he adds. “In October we left.”

Protest in the Villa Petion area in Port-au-Prince. Odelyn Joseph (AP)

The beginning of the last cycle of disasters in Haiti dates from last September. In a message to the nation in the middle of the month, interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has led the country since Moise’s assassination, announced a fuel price hike of more than 100%. Subsidized since the good old days by Venezuelan aid, Henry’s decree sparked a wave of protests that literally paralyzed the country.

Traffic was impossible due to the barricades, the supply of water, food and fuel collapsed. Barbecue and his alliance of gangs, known as G-9 en famille et Alliés, seized the port terminal where imported fuel is stored. Between the end of September and the beginning of October, Doctors Without Borders detected a new outbreak of cholera, years after the last case.

In the midst of all this, criminal gangs were fighting among themselves throughout the city. It was chaos. On October 5, Henry asked for foreign help to control the violence and the cholera outbreak. Nine days later, the United Nations issued an alert for the “catastrophic” level of hunger that the country was registering, which affected almost five million people.

View of the Jalousie neighborhood in Port-au-Prince (Haiti) HECTOR RETAMAL (AFP)

In January, the assassination of 14 police officers in just three weeks angered the corporation, unable to deal with crime. A violent protest by agents and former agents paralyzed the area near the airport and forced Henry, who was arriving from a trip to Argentina, to take refuge for hours in a terminal building. Local media even reported detonations of firearms next to his house.

The situation has not improved since then. People go out into the streets to sell and buy what little they have or can, inventing a labyrinth every day that avoids the path of bargains. Faced with the immobility of Henry and his government, rejected by a large part of the population and what remains of civil society, the possibility of a new crisis breaking out expels all forecast from the calendar. Haiti is the country of day to day, of the present that is shipwrecked.

