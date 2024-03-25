The transitional process in Haiti faces obstacles due to disagreements between the figures who will rule in the future, one of them said, Monday, two weeks after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation.

Henry has been in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. His term witnessed an increase in the strength of the gangs that were already sweeping the country, and they now control 80 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

On March 11, during a meeting between representatives of Haiti and representatives of several countries and organizations, including the Caribbean Group of Nations (CARICOM), Henry agreed to form a “transitional presidential council.”

But the formation of this council faces difficulties. It is scheduled to include seven members with the right to vote, representing the main political forces in the country and the private sector, in addition to two members who do not have the right to vote.

Each of the political formations reached the name of its representative after arduous negotiations and disagreements.

In a sign that the situation is not yet stable, the list changed again this weekend.

The formations currently differ over the person who will be chosen to head the Presidential Council, according to one of its representatives, who requested anonymity.

Representatives of these formations held video meetings on Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning, and are scheduled to meet with Caricom remotely in the afternoon, according to the same source.

The source confirmed that this meeting will present a political agreement that will serve as a framework document for the formation of the Presidential Council.

According to him, the meetings made it possible to move forward on several points, including the criteria that the Council President must meet, and the selection of an interim prime minister.