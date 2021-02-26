At least seven unidentified people have died in an escape at Croix-des-Bouquets prison, outside Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. The director of the prison also lost his life. The events took place in the midst of a strong political crisis and protests against the Government.

At least eight people died and several were injured during an escape at the Croix-des-Bouquets prison, located about 10 kilometers from Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital.

Several neighbors told the Associated Press (AP) news agency that they observed a group of heavily armed men opening fire on prison guards before the inmates fled. Several hours after the shooting began, gunfire could still be heard inside the compound.

The AP agency confirmed that at least seven men were killed in the streets surrounding the prison. However, at the moment, they have not been identified and it is not yet known who shot them. According to the EFE agency, other inmates were recaptured.

A police officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, informed the AP of the murder of the prison warden. It also reported that the police authorities were preparing to raid the prison and described the inmates as armed and dangerous.

One of the inmates who tried to flee on February 25, Jhon Hippolyte, 37, told the AP agency that he joined the escape when, while in the infirmary, he noticed that many were running outside. Hippolyte is serving time for murder and was shot in the back during the riot.

Croix-des-Bouquets prison is notorious for a 2014 break in which more than 300 inmates escaped. On that occasion, there were 899 inmates in the prison, which was about 130 more prisoners than the capacity of the compound allowed. Currently, according to the EFE news agency, the center houses about a thousand prisoners.

Among the prisoners serving sentences in the Croix-des-Bouquets prison are members of armed gangs but also opponents of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse, who were arrested on February 7 after being accused of planning a coup against the president. .

The riot takes place in the midst of a deep political crisis, aggravated since the beginning of the month after Moïse’s denunciation of the attempt to overthrow him and the subsequent arrest of a score of opponents, which has fueled a flame of protests against of the agent.

With AP and EFE