The Haitian Police confirmed the arrest of former Anti-Corruption Unit agent Joseph Felix Badio, suspected of having planned the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, on July 7, 2021. The president was murdered at his residence in Port-au-Prince by a group of alleged mercenaries. . Last week, former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John admitted before a US court to having collaborated in the assassination.

Joseph Felix Badio, a former agent of the Anti-Corruption Unit who had been dismissed for ethical misconduct, was arrested by the Haitian Police this Thursday, October 19, in a supermarket in the town of Pétion-ville, in Port-au-Prince.

Badio is the main suspect of having planned the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“Following an arrest warrant issued against him by an investigating judge, the subject Joseph Félix Badio was detained, this Thursday, October 19, 2023, by the Police in relation to the case of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse,” this indicated. Friday the Haitian National Police on their social networks.

Badio “was actively wanted by the Central Directorate of Judicial Police (DCPJ) for his alleged participation in the murder” of Moïse and there are charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery against him, the source added.

On July 7, 2021, Jovenel Moïse was tortured and murdered at his residence in Pétion-ville by a group of mercenaries, including Colombians and former members of the US secret services. His wife, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack.

According to the investigations, among the accomplices of the attack were agents from the specialized units of the National Palace in charge of guaranteeing the security of the head of state.

The progress of the case in the United States

The investigations carried out during the two years after the assassination determined that the planning of the crime was carried out in part from Florida by Haitian citizens, which is why the US Justice Department has jurisdiction in the case.

On October 10, former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John pleaded guilty before a Miami court to having provided vehicles and other resources for Moïse’s murder.

Then-Haitian Senator Joseph Joel John speaks in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 29, 2009, in this still image taken from video. ARCHIVE © Reuters TV/via Reuters

John is one of three people charged in the United States with Moïse’s death. The other two defendants, Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar and retired Colombian Army officer Germán Rivera, have already been found guilty of participating in the assassination. Jaar was sentenced in June to life in prison, while Rivera is awaiting sentencing.

The crisis remains intact in Haiti

After the assassination of Moïse, the impoverished nation has experienced a worsening of its socioeconomic and political problems, to which is added the violence of criminal gangs that have taken control of part of the capital, forcing the internal displacement of hundreds of Haitians.

Given the climate of violence and instability, the UN Security Council authorized on October 2 the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti in order to restore security so that the country can hold long-postponed elections.







01:20 © france24

The deployment of this force had been insistently requested by the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and by the Secretary General of the United Nations himself, António Guterres.

Meanwhile, a large part of Haitian society has shown its discontent with the government of the prime minister, who assumed leadership of the country after the death of Moïse and faces the various crises of the Caribbean nation.