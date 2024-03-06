A powerful leader of one of the gangs that plague Haiti threatened this Tuesday with a “civil war” if the questioned prime minister, Ariel Henry, remains in power in the small Caribbean country, shaken by an outbreak of violence.

“If Ariel Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, we are heading towards a civil war that will lead to genocide,” declared Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue”, during an interview with the press.

If Ariel Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, we are heading towards a civil war that will lead to genocide.

Since Thursday, Armed gangs that control large areas of Haiti, including the capital, Port-au-Prince, have launched attacks on several strategic locations to, they say, overthrow Henry.

The politician, in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, should have left office at the beginning of February, but is resisting calling elections.

“We must unite. Either Haiti becomes a paradise for all or a hell for all”added this 46-year-old former police officer, who has become the leader of a coalition of gangs known as the G9 and subject to UN sanctions.

File photograph of the head of the powerful Haitian armed gang G9 Jimmy Cherisier, alias Barbecue. Photo:(EPA) EFE Share

“It is not about a small group of rich people who live in big hotels deciding the fate of the inhabitants of popular neighborhoods,” he continued.

Henry in Puerto Rico

Henry landed this Tuesday in Puerto Rico, authorities reported. The controversial Haitian prime minister had been missing for days.

The leader arrived in the United States commonwealth in the afternoon, Sheila Angleró, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican governor, informed AFP, adding that she did not know if Henry was still on the island.

File photograph of the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry. Photo:EFE Share

Henry has not returned to Haiti since he traveled last week to Kenya, where he signed an agreement to send police to his country.within the framework of an international mission supported by Washington and the UN.

According to the Dominican media CDN, the prime minister tried to travel to the Dominican Republic this Tuesday on a flight from New Jersey, but the authorities of the neighboring country of Haiti denied him permission to land.

It was because of that that he flew to Puerto Ricoas confirmed by CDN.

Help from the United States?

The United States Government is not providing assistance to the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, to return to his country from Puerto Rico, a spokesperson for the National Security Council (NSC) informed EFE this Wednesday.

“We are not providing any assistance to help the prime minister return to Haiti,” the spokesperson said in a brief written message.

The source also added that the NSC is going to let Henry “talk about his travel plans” from Puerto Rico, where he landed on Tuesday after failing to do so in the Dominican Republic and after several days in an unknown location.

gang attack

Haitian gangs attacked a police academy in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Tuesday, but were repelled by security forces after the arrival of reinforcements, reported Lionel Lazarre, leader of the Synapoha police union.

This latest episode of violence occurs after the evacuation of thousands of residents of the city, and while Washington and the United Nations reiterate their concern about the crisis in the small island country, the poorest in the Caribbean.

This Tuesday, police officers guard the exterior of the Carrefour Aéroport police station, which was set on fire last night by gang members, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:EFE Share

Port-au-Prince had resumed some daily activities such as transportation and commerce since Tuesday.a day after the gangs that freed thousands of prisoners from two prisons – leaving a dozen dead – tried to take over the international airport.

The police and the army repelled the attack on the Toussaint Louverture international air terminal by armed gangs. But unrest around the facilities led international airlines to cancel all their flights to the capital.

The authorities of the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, closed the airspace with the neighboring country on Tuesday.

With the closure of airspace, nearly 250 Cubans who traveled to Haiti to shop are stranded in Port-au-Prince, The airline Sunrise Airways told AFP, which reported that “it is not known when flights will resume.”

15,000 displaced

The new escalation of violence forced the displacement of some 15,000 people in Port-au-Prince, United Nations spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Tuesday in New York.

Aid workers began delivering food and other essential goods at three new refugee centers, the official said.

A police officer leaves the Carrefour Aéroport police station this Tuesday, which was set on fire last night by gang members, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:EFE Share

The Haitian government decreed on Sunday a state of emergency in the Port-au-Prince region “for a renewable period of 72 hours”as well as a curfew between 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. local on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Haiti faces a serious political, humanitarian and security crisis since the assassination of Moïse.

According to the UN, more than 8,400 people were victims of gang violence last year, including dead, injured and kidnapped, “an increase of 122% compared to 2022.”

AFP AND EFE