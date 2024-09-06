Friday, September 6, 2024
Haiti | Blinken promises 45 million dollars to the violence-ridden Haiti

September 6, 2024
Haiti | Blinken promises 45 million dollars to the violence-ridden Haiti
in Haiti Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised the violence-ridden Caribbean nation 45 million dollars in aid.

In recent years, criminal gangs have taken over about 80 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Two months ago, an international police force led by Kenya arrived in the country, whose task is to stabilize Port-au-Prince, among others.

Blinken also said during his visit, among other things, that later this month he will convene negotiations at the UN to support the security operation in question.

