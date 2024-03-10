In front ofAs gang violence escalates, the US embassy in Haiti has begun evacuating some of its staff.. “The United States embassy in Haiti remains open” is assured in a statement which explains that “the increase in gang violence in the neighborhood near the embassy compound and near the airport has prompted the State Department to decide to organize the departure of additional embassy staff”.

The transfer took place at night with the military transferring the staff, all American citizens, out of the embassy with several helicopter trips and then strengthening their presence in the compound, we read in a statement from the US Southern Command, with the objective of “allowing our diplomatic mission to continue operating and departing non-essential personnel”.

The move comes after all the family members of diplomats and other non-essential employees of the diplomatic headquarters had already been returned last July. But now the situation in Haiti now seems to have escaped the control of the local authoritieswith Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Puerto Rico and unable to return to the country under the threat of “a civil war” from gangs who are pushing for his resignation.